  • Wednesday, 8th January, 2025

Agbeyewa Farms Appoints Aiyeleso Managing Director/CEO

Business | 2 hours ago

Agbeyewa Farms has announced the appointment of Seyi Aiyeleso (OSKA)

as the substantive Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, effective December 30, 2024. 

Until this new appointment, Aiyeleso was the Group Director, Sales at Cavista Holdings Limited, and also an Executive Director Agbeyewa Farms where he acted in a CEO capacity, driving the company’s strategic initiatives in 2024.

With over 30 years of experience in Sales and Marketing, Aiyeleso career spans leadership roles in various multinational corporations in the FMCG, Oil/Gas and the Public sector.  

With this new appointment, he is set to lead the transformation and expansion drive of Agbeyewa Farms. 

“Agbeyewa is today one of the largest commercial cassava farms in Nigeria, and it is mostly thanks to the expert leadership provided by OSKA”, said John Olajide, Chairman of Agbeyewa Farms. 

“We are confident that with his transformational and exemplary leadership, Agbeyewa is well-positioned for long term success. We are excited to have him step into the role of MD/CEO, where he will lead the execution of our 12 point agenda to transform cassava farming and ultimately address food insecurity in Nigeria.

“OSKA’s appointment underscores Cavista Holdings Limited’s commitment to expanding its market presence and enhancing customer value across Nigeria and West Africa. With a focus on innovation and growth, the company is poised to strengthen its leadership in the hospitality, agriculture, technology, and finance sectors, delivering exceptional outcomes for stakeholders and communities alike,” he added.

