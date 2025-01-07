  • Tuesday, 7th January, 2025

MFM General Overseer, Olukoya,  Listed among 100 Most Reputable Africans

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries(MFM) worldwide , Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, has been recognised among the 100 Most Reputable Africans for 2025.

The list, which was released     by Reputation Poll International, (RPI),  in partnership with the Global Reputation Forum (GRF), has the names of other notable Nigerians and African leaders.

According to the Global Reputation Forum, the 2025 honorees represent the best of Africa, embodying excellence, leadership, and integrity while inspiring progress and positive transformation across the continent.

The highly anticipated annual announcement celebrates African leaders, innovators, and change makers who have made exceptional contributions across diverse sectors, including Business, Governance, Arts, Education, and humanitarian efforts.

Olukoya  and his wife, Dr. Folashade Elizabeth Olukoya, were recently  honoured with Global Reputation Forum (GRF) and 26th Gathering of Africa’s Best Platinum Awards in London for  their outstanding contributions to community development and their leadership qualities towards inspiring positive societal change. The duo had earlier received several awards and honours  both in the country and diaspora for  contributions to the promotion of a positive image of Africa and Africans around the world through philanthropy.

Olukoya was honoured among 100 most reputable Africans for shaping the future of the continent with his  unwavering commitment to progress and innovation.

According to  the organisers,  Olukoya, one of the honorees was chosen for his  significant local and global influence as well as  his  ability to create meaningful change.

The 2025 honorees, including   Olukoya were selected through a rigorous methodology based on integrity, ethical leadership and commitment to societal well-being.

“This is a celebration of Africans  whose impact of  excellent contributions to transformative projects and initiatives as well as the recognition and influence within their respective fields, are outstanding, in which The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries worldwide, Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya was one.

The selection process for 2025 Africa’s Most Reputable People is based on a robust methodology that evaluates: Integrity: Demonstrating ethical leadership and commitment to societal well-being. Impact: Contributing to transformative projects and initiatives. Visibility: Recognition and influence in their respective fields,” the organisers said.

The list features men and women from diverse sectors across the continent, including technology, creative industries, sports, public service, academia and environmental advocacy.

In his response,  Olukoya said  himself, his wife and the ministry God has committed into their hands MFM, worldwide will continue to touch lives  by making positive impacts  as well as helping  people discover  their purpose for existence through deliverance  prayers and biblical  teachings. 

Olukoya  said he derives Joy seeing that others  are  happy  apart from winning souls for Christ.

He has supported welfare programmes designed to provide relief to underprivileged communities, worked to reduce unemployment and created self-reliant individuals by creating and supporting programmes that empowered people through vocational training, entrepreneurship development, and financial assistance.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.