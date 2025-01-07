MFM General Overseer, Olukoya,  Listed among 100 Most Reputable Africans

The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries(MFM) worldwide , Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, has been recognised among the 100 Most Reputable Africans for 2025.

The list, which was released by Reputation Poll International, (RPI), in partnership with the Global Reputation Forum (GRF), has the names of other notable Nigerians and African leaders.

According to the Global Reputation Forum, the 2025 honorees represent the best of Africa, embodying excellence, leadership, and integrity while inspiring progress and positive transformation across the continent.

The highly anticipated annual announcement celebrates African leaders, innovators, and change makers who have made exceptional contributions across diverse sectors, including Business, Governance, Arts, Education, and humanitarian efforts.

Olukoya and his wife, Dr. Folashade Elizabeth Olukoya, were recently honoured with Global Reputation Forum (GRF) and 26th Gathering of Africa’s Best Platinum Awards in London for their outstanding contributions to community development and their leadership qualities towards inspiring positive societal change. The duo had earlier received several awards and honours both in the country and diaspora for contributions to the promotion of a positive image of Africa and Africans around the world through philanthropy.

Olukoya was honoured among 100 most reputable Africans for shaping the future of the continent with his unwavering commitment to progress and innovation.

According to the organisers, Olukoya, one of the honorees was chosen for his significant local and global influence as well as his ability to create meaningful change.

The 2025 honorees, including Olukoya were selected through a rigorous methodology based on integrity, ethical leadership and commitment to societal well-being.

“This is a celebration of Africans whose impact of excellent contributions to transformative projects and initiatives as well as the recognition and influence within their respective fields, are outstanding, in which The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries worldwide, Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya was one.

The selection process for 2025 Africa’s Most Reputable People is based on a robust methodology that evaluates: Integrity: Demonstrating ethical leadership and commitment to societal well-being. Impact: Contributing to transformative projects and initiatives. Visibility: Recognition and influence in their respective fields,” the organisers said.

The list features men and women from diverse sectors across the continent, including technology, creative industries, sports, public service, academia and environmental advocacy.

In his response, Olukoya said himself, his wife and the ministry God has committed into their hands MFM, worldwide will continue to touch lives by making positive impacts as well as helping people discover their purpose for existence through deliverance prayers and biblical teachings.

Olukoya said he derives Joy seeing that others are happy apart from winning souls for Christ.

He has supported welfare programmes designed to provide relief to underprivileged communities, worked to reduce unemployment and created self-reliant individuals by creating and supporting programmes that empowered people through vocational training, entrepreneurship development, and financial assistance.