Afe Babalola Pays N77,000 as Minimum Wage for ABUAD Workers

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti





Exceeding the N70,000 federal government’s announced wages for workers, founder and chancellor of the Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti, (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola has approved N77,000 as minimum wage for the staff of the institution with effect from November 2024.

Making the disclosure on Monday, the Vice Chancellor of ABUAD, Professor Smaranda Olarinde, in her 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 ABUAD Staff Assessment and Performance Evaluation Review (SAPER) Report at the 15th anniversary of commencement of academic activities of the institution, said ABUAD Workers have started receiving the new minimum wage since last year.

The vice chancellor however praised Chief Babalola for his generosity, saying that the founder ensured payment of the annual leave bonus for 2024 and made available the annual Christmas gift to all staff members.

Professor Olarinde stated further that a total of 452 staff across various colleges were assessed during the period in review, including 40 Professors and 46 Readers who were recommended for external assessment.

