Afe Babalola: Poor Remuneration Responsible for Doctors’ Emigration from Nigeria

•As 23 ABUAD’s medical inductees graduate with distinctions

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti





The founder and chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, has called on government to increase the salaries of doctors and ensure prompt payment, saying poor remuneration to Doctors’ emigration from Nigeria.

Babalola made this appeal on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti during the 7th Induction and oath-taking ceremony of 2024 graduating medical students of the institution.

The elder statesman lamented the remuneration paid to doctors in Nigeria, highlighting its ridiculous earnings to cleaners’ salaries in foreign countries.

His words: “The reason many Nigerian doctors and nurses leave this country immediately after completing their training is because the emoluments paid in naira is much less than what cleaners in hospitals in overseas earn.

“Worse still, doctors in many states and government hospitals have not been paid for many months. I appeal to government to increase the salaries of doctors and ensure prompt payment”.

The legal luminary also faulted the federal government for restricting the beneficiaries of TETFund to only public universities without the inclusion private universities.

Babalola noted that a quality-driven private university like ABUAD and others, should not be denied access to TETFund, saying it would also help the self-funded institutions to deliver more quality teaching, research and community service.

“I am not asking that the money should be given to private universities to develop structures but the functions of a university properly so-called according to the World Bank are quality teaching, research and community service.

“It is common knowledge that our university is leading in community service, research into the use of African herbs for production of herbal drugs. The question then is, why should government deny private universities access to TETFund for research?”, he querried.

Inducting the graduating medical students, the registrar of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), Professor Fatima Kyari, hailed Afe Babalola for putting together standard facilities in the University to equip the students efficiently.

The registrar exuded confidence in the transformative momentum aimed at strengthening the country’s healthcare sector, adding that the federal ministry of health is capable of enhancing the quality of the healthcare system.

Professor Kyari urged the inductees to roll up their sleeves and get back to work, stressing that their service to humanity is germane in a country like Nigeria.

The guest lecturer, Professor IkeOluwapo Ajayi, charged the inductees to leverage the foundational skills acquired at ABUAD to excel in their careers.

Ajayi also encouraged them to capitalize on the high-quality education received at the university to gain a competitive edge over their peers in the medical profession.

Meanwhile, 23 medical graduating students made distinctions which include: Oluwatosin Motajo (7 distinctions), Bumiyo Ojogbane (5) and Benedict Orina (5), with all the twenty-three outstanding students awarded with the sum of N100,000 each.