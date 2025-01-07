Adeola: Tax Reforms Bills Altered N’ Assembly’s Jan-Dec Budget Cycle Tradition

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Solomon Adeola, has said that the tax reform bills presented to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu altered the January to December National Assembly’s Budget Cycle tradition last year.

Adeola, representing Ogun West Senatorial District in the Senate, told journalists in Abuja Tuesday that efforts to pass landmark tax reform bills distracted the federal lawmakers from adhering to the January-to-December budget cycle tradition, started by the 9th National Assembly.

He, nevertheless, assured Nigerians that members of the Senate and House of Representatives were working hard to meet the January 31, 2025 deadline for the passage of the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

Adeola explained that the budget review timetable released on Monday would not be changed.

He said deliberations were being fast-tracked to meet the proposed deadline.

Adeola noted that legislative attention were completely shifted to the tax reform bills, which demanded extensive deliberations and collaboration between the National Assembly and the executive arm of the government.

He said: “Along the line, the tax reform bills took a lot of our time and focus as we worked to ensure they scaled through.

“We are pleased that the bills have successfully passed second reading in the Senate and are now before the committee for final review.”

Despite the distraction, he said that lawmakers resumed work in earnest from January 6, 2025, with joint sittings of both the Senate and the House of Representatives planned to accelerate the process.

He acknowledged the challenges posed by the tight timeframe and expressed optimism that the budget passage deadline is achievable.

According to him, “As proposed in the timetable, we recommended a joint sitting of both Senate and House committees to engage with ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

“This approach ensures that we complete our work swiftly and deliver the budget on time.”

The senator dismissed fears that the government’s fiscal and economic targets might have been compromised.

He then reassured Nigerians that the National Assembly remains committed to supporting President Tinubu’s policy goals.

“We are working around the clock to ensure that the delay does not derail the set aims and objectives of this administration, especially in driving economic growth and infrastructure development,” Ademola said.

He called for support and patience from members of the public and stressed that the Senate was committed to retaining credibility and efficiency in managing the nation’s fiscal policies.

“We might have faced a slight setback, but we are determined not to lose focus.

“The budget passage by January 31 will allow the government to implement its programmes effectively and on schedule.

“The Appropriation Committee’s focus on a joint legislative approach highlights the urgency placed on recovering lost time.

“We urge stakeholders and the public to remain optimistic. The process reflects the Senate’s dedication to ensuring economic stability and sustainable growth,” he added.