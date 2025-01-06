  • Monday, 6th January, 2025

She Came, She Saw, She Conquered: Lapoekun Pays Tribute to ‘Cash Madam’

The Lapo Ekun of Ijebu Ode, Chief Tunde Odulaja, has mourned the passing of Chief Mrs. Kuburat Adebisi Edonseri (popularly known as Cash Madam), who passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2024, at the age of 89.

As the late socialite was being laid to rest on Monday, Lapoekun, in a heartfelt tribute personally signed by him, described the late Cash Madam as a trailblazer who boldly ventured into territories many men dared not, achieving extraordinary success in the process.

Odulaja said: “She was the quintessential ‘alpha male’ during an era when women’s achievements were rare. Becoming one of Nigeria’s wealthiest women was no accident —her journey was defined by grit, resilience, and vision,” he wrote.

Lapoekun recalled her remarkable success in the 1970s, a time when it was rare for women to excel in male-dominated industries, saying, “Mama had already crossed the Rubicon, securing contracts, raising her children, and mentoring others.

“Among them is my dear friend, Otunba Abiola Abdulrahman Odunowo (AJ), the Otunba Olotuneso of Ijebuland. AJ inherited his mother’s brilliance and industrious spirit,” he added.

Highlighting her multifaceted roles as a shrewd businesswoman, meticulous planner, strategist, and socialite, Odulaja noted that; “Mama worked tirelessly but also made sure to enjoy life to the fullest.

“Remarkably, she was fulfilling her obligations to her children and friends just two days before her passing,” Lapoekun remarked.

He praised her natural leadership, love for people, and dedication to her community as a member of the Awujale Council of Chiefs.
“Mama was a mother to all and impacted lives both at home and abroad. Filling the void she has left behind will undoubtedly be a monumental task,” he said.

Lapoekun concluded by celebrating her legacy as a philanthropist and lover of humanity whose contributions left an indelible mark on countless lives.

“She registered her footprints in the sands of time and will be deeply missed. May her glorious soul rest in perfect peace. My heartfelt condolences go to her family,” he wrote.

