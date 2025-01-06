North-East Group Commends Mele Kyari for Reviving Port Harcourt, Warri Refineries

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mallam Mele Kyari, has been commended for transforming the Warri and Port Harcourt refineries and getting them back to production.



The commendation was made by a group – Concerned Citizens of North-East (CCNE) – in a press statement signed and issued to journalists, weekend by Amb. Auwal Ahmad Umar, Director, Media, Concerned Citizens of the Northeast (CCNE).

According to CCNE, “The revival of these critical and strategic national facilities has reawakened the national energy sector and strengthened Nigeria’s petroleum refining capacity.”



It added: “Under Mallam Mele Kyari’s stewardship, the comprehensive rehabilitation efforts have been characterized by transparency, efficiency, and adherence to global standards.

“This development aligns with the federal government’s goal of reducing imported refined products, fostering national economic growth, and creating job opportunities for thousands of Nigerians.”



CCNE further stated: “By prioritizing strategic investments and leveraging innovative technology, Mallam Mele Kyari has set a benchmark for excellence in the oil and gas industry. We urge all Nigerians to support Mallam Mele Kyari and NNPC Ltd in their mission to reposition Nigeria in the global energy sector.”



The CCNE also called on all stakeholders to continue supporting Mallam Mele Kyari and the NNPC in their mission to reposition Nigeria as a key player in the global energy landscape.

It concluded stressing: “We remain optimistic that this transformative leadership will further strengthen Nigeria’s economic resilience and energy security.”