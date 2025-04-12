Rivers Crisis: Seriake Dickson Calls for Calm

Sunday Ehigiator

Former Governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson, has called for calm in Rivers State amidst the ongoing political crisis.



The crisis, which pits Governor Siminalaye Fubara against his former ally and mentor, Nyesom Wike, now the Federal Capital Territory Minister, has recently raised concerns about the stability of the state and the Niger Delta region, especially after the state of emergency eventually declared by Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the state.

Speaking through a statement after his visit to the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalaye Fubara, the Senator representing Bayelsa West, urged all parties involved to prioritise peace and restraint in deescalating the tension.

He emphasised the need for stakeholders to place the overall well-being of Rivers State and its people above personal ambitions.



According to him, “This afternoon, I visited His Excellency, Governor Siminalaye Fubara, at his residence in Port Harcourt.

“We discussed the extreme political developments in the state in the last couple of weeks. I appreciated his calmness and peaceful disposition in the midst of unprecedented turbulence.

“In our frank conversation, which was private, he expressed confidence in the ability of the institutions and leadership of the country to do what is right, and so do I.



“I want to commend the good people of Rivers State on both sides, for maintaining peace and order even in the midst of this extreme and rare political development as I have seen that while the state appears peaceful, it may very well be the peace of a graveyard which, any little trigger can alter the balance of peace in the state and across the region.

“In this regard, I want to appeal to all our people, the youths of Rivers State, and in particular the youths of Ijaw Nation, in Rivers State and across the Niger Delta, from Arogbo in Ondo State, to Ibeno in Akwa Ibom State, to continue to be peaceful and resist any provocation or incitement to violence.



“They should refrain from violence and destructive tendencies, particularly the destruction and vandalism of strategic oil and gas infrastructure in the region, which has the tendency to cause further pollution-damage to our already compromised environment, slow down the pace of economic development and activities in the region, and create fiscal challenges for government at all levels in the country, especially at this time when the global economy is experiencing unprecedented instability with consequences for all nations.



“On account of the above, I urge all stakeholders to place the overall well-being of Rivers State, its people, the Niger Delta region and the entire country in their decisions, utterances and actions.

“I also urge the Sole Administrator, who himself is a highly decorated and respected military veteran from the Niger Delta region, to refrain from actions that do not build confidence and aid the quick and amicable resolution of the crisis.

“I commend the security forces for keeping peace in the region and urge them to continue to work with stakeholders and constituted authorities to do so, even in Rivers State and across the region.

“I call on the President to prevail on stakeholders, especially my brother the FCT Minister and the governor, Siminalaye Fubara, to find a common ground for tolerance and accommodation for a quick resolution. As I have always said, there are no perfect fathers and sons.”