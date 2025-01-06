Minister Felicitates APC National Women Leader, Extols Her Sterling Qualities

Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has congratulated the National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on her birth anniversary.

In a statement on Sunday by her media team, the Minister thanked her for her passion and unwavering dedication in supporting women in APC and inspiring them through her visionary leadership.

The statement read: “Today, I join other well wishers to celebrate an amazing woman, the APC National Women Leader, Dr. (Mrs.) Mary Alile, whose unwavering dedication and visionary leadership continue to inspire and empower women across our great party and beyond.

“As the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, I salute your courage and relentless passion for service, commitment to inclusivity, and advocacy for women’s advancement reflected by your deep sense of purpose and determination to drive positive change.

“Through your efforts, you have set a high standard of excellence, creating opportunities and advocating for increase in the voices of women in governance and leadership.

“As you mark this special milestone, I join countless others in celebrating your remarkable achievements and contributions. I pray for God’s grace to continually guide you, bless you with good health, wisdom, and unending success in all your endeavors.

“May this new year of your life bring you boundless joy, fulfillment, and even greater impact as you continue to champion the cause of progress and development.

“Happy Birthday, Dr. (Mrs.) Mary Alile! Wishing you many more years of impactful leadership and service.”