Makinde: Ibadan Airport, Circular Road Project Key to Oyo’s Economic Turnaround

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, yesterday, said the upgrade of Ibadan Airport to international standard and the Ibadan Circular Road projects were dear to his government and key to the expansion of the state’s economy.

Makinde, who stated this at the 2025 Thanksgiving Service of the Victory International Church, Rehoboth Cathedral, Ibadan, said the Airport when upgraded, would be viable and would compete favourably with the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.



He promised to deliver part of the airport project and the 32km East Wing segment of the Ibadan Circular Road in the current year, assuring the people that his administration would do more for the people of the state in 2025.

He reiterated that his tenure would be remembered for building lasting infrastructure and institutions in the state, stating that Nigerians would survive the current economic hardship, because tough people are wont to outlast tough times.



“I have always said that when I leave office, I do not want to be remembered just for the projects. But some projects are dear to my heart. These include the upgrade of Ibadan Airport to an international standard.

“Some people have said it is not a viable project because Ibadan is close to Lagos. That is true. But Ibadan Airport should have been an alternative airport to Lagos from day one.



“When we came in, there was no storage and fuel dispensing facility at the airport. How will it be viable if planes cannot come and refuel in this place?

“Now, we have put the aviation fuel storage and dispensing facility in there and, yesterday, I saw with my eyes how airplane was being refueled in our airport in Ibadan.



“So, we have removed one of the obstacles that have been making the airport not to be viable. We are also extending the runway so that a Boeing 787 will be able to land in the airport shortly.

“We made a terminal that is only good for 100,000 people yearly. We are now building a new terminal that can take over one million passengers through that airport. With what we are doing, Ibadan Airport will be viable and would compete with Lagos Airport.



“A part of the project would be delivered this year. The terminal would be delivered first quarter of next year, because we have deployed the resources.

“Also, on the Circular Road, the first segment, which is 32km from Technical University to Badeku, will be delivered this year. So, continue to pray and support this administration.”

Makinde urged residents of the state to be ready to be held responsible for their actions, as according to him, the government will enforce the rule of law across different sectors.