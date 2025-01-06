In Enugu, Tinubu Says Nigeria Must Encourage More Private Sector Players into Politics, Lauds Mbah’s Performance

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

President Bola Tinubu has called on captains of industry in the country to come into politics to help build Nigeria.

Tinubu made the call at the weekend during a one-day official visit to Enugu State during which he inaugurated several projects executed by the Governor Peter Mbah administration.

The president said Mbah’s success in Enugu State showed that the country needed private sector players in the public sector to move the nation forward.



He described Mbah as a committed leader, who was taking Enugu on the path of 21st century development.

At the commissioning of the state-of-the art Command-and-Control Centre for full surveillance of the state as well as 150 patrol vehicles fitted with hi-tech equipment and cameras, Tinubu said Mbah was doing everything possible to secure Enugu State, knowing what it takes to attract investment.



The president stated regarding Mbah’s performance, “This has reassured me of the fact that more revenue going to sub-national and local governments is not a waste. It is for development, especially, when we have committed leaders like Peter Mbah taking Enugu on the path of 21st century development, to greater heights, building our tomorrow today.



“I cannot forget the sight of those small children that I just met in a green 21st century school. We also went to the multi-purpose International Conference Centre, and here we are commissioning the investment in security that will bring about rapid development.

“I could see the vehicles, gadgets with 21st century technology. Yes, you are, indeed, planning for today, tomorrow and the future of Enugu.”



Tinubu added, “It is audacious to have this hall filled with technology and be ready for use to promote investment. Investment is very cowardly. They run away from trouble. And when you assure security, development and give value for their money, they will be your friend.

“One thing we all know is that you are a private sector person. So, we must encourage more private sector players to come into politics.”



In his remarks, Mbah, who is also Founder of Pinnacle Oil and Gas, a major player in the Nigerian downstream petroleum sub-sector, said his administration’s massive investment in security, education, infrastructure, among others, was tied to the vision of exponential economic growth and positioning the state as the premier destination for investment, business, tourism, and living.



According to Mbah, “Our goals include growing Enugu State from the $4.4 billion economy that it was on my accession to office, to a $30 billion economy in the next four to eight years. It also includes the ambition to make Enugu State one of Nigeria’s top three states in GDP terms.

“But we recognise that few things stifle dreams, such as we have, and drain life out of a city, like untamed criminality – or any hint of it.



“That understanding is evident in the substantial investments we have made in strengthening security in Enugu State.”

Mbah explained, “The framework of our security system was designed to nip crime in the bud, and react swiftly when there is any breach of security.

“However, a sense of security is not simply instilled through the physical presence of arms-bearing personnel. It is rather reinforced by a system that helps guarantee a sense of security even when the threat of crime is remote.



“This is what our AI-enhanced security initiative, which has led to round-the-clock surveillance of our streets and neighbourhoods across the entire state, is helping us to achieve.

“This state-wide CCTV network is operated via this Command-and- Control Centre commissioned today.”

Other projects commissioned by Tinubu were 30 completed and equipped Enugu Smart Green Schools, out of 260 under construction across the 260 wards in the state; multi-auditorium and multi-functional Enugu International Conference Centre; and 90 completed urban roads in Enugu City.