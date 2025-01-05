Two Police Officers Killed in Gun Duel With Lakurawa Bandits in Kebbi

Onuminya Innocent in Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has confirmed the death of two police officers during a gun battle with Lakurawa bandits who invaded Alhaji Lawal Block Farm and nearby Fulani settlements in Natsini village, along the Argungu-Kangiwa road.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Nafiu Abubakar.

The assailants rustled an unspecified number of cows during the attack.

Eyewitnesses said the assailants, numbering over 50 and riding on motorcycles, overpowered the officers stationed at the checkpoint before proceeding to the village to rustle the cattle.

The Chairman of Argungu Local Government Area, Aliyu Gulma, confirmed the incident and disclosed that a security meeting had been convened to discuss the matter.

He added that the state government had ordered security operatives to track down the attackers and recover the stolen livestock.

According to the statement, upon receiving the distress report, a team from the Police Safer Highway patrol rushed to the scene and engaged the bandits in a fierce exchange of gunfire.

The statement noted that the bandits were eventually forced to flee into the forest with gunshot wounds, and the police successfully recovered some of the stolen cattle.

The Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, Bello Sani, condemned the tragic incident and prayed for the repose of the souls of the fallen officers.

Following the incident, the CP conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the scene and later visited the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Mera, to offer condolences and brief him on ongoing efforts by security agencies to combat crime in the area.