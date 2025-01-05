  • Sunday, 5th January, 2025

Tinubu To Attend Inauguration Of John Mahama As President Of Ghana Tuesday

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Monday, January 6, for Accra, the capital of the Republic of Ghana, to attend the inauguration of President-elect John Dramani Mahama on January 7.

Mahama, who served as the 12th president of Ghana between 2011 and 2017, was re-elected in December 2024. 

He will succeed President Nana Akuffo-Addo (2017-2025).

According to a release issued on Sunday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu’s trip to Accra is at the invitation of the president-elect, who had visited the Nigerian leader earlier in December 2024.

Mahama and President Tinubu have a longstanding personal relationship, just like Nigeria and Ghana maintain a longstanding bilateral relationship.

President Tinubu, as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, will join other African leaders at the ceremony.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mrs Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, and other senior government officials will accompany President Tinubu on the trip.

