Police Dismantle Kidnap Syndicate in Imo, Rescue Four Victims

Operatives of the Imo State Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit yesterday neutralised two suspects and rescued four kidnapped victims from a notorious armed robbery and kidnapping syndicate operating within the state.

In a statement signed by the police spokesperson Henry Okoye, it stated, “The operation, which took place on Friday, began when a distress call was received at around noon, reporting the abduction of three women and one man in Umuokanne, Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area”.

“Acting swiftly on intelligence gathered, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit located the criminals’ hideout. Upon arrival, a gunfight ensued between the police operatives and the kidnappers. During the operation, two suspects were neutralised. The four victims, Carolyn Didia (42), Ego Odu (48), Apollonia Ezekwe (40), and Godwin Ezekwe (37), were successfully freed”.

“In addition to rescuing the victims, the police recovered one AK-47 rifle, 21 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and a magazine from the criminals. However, two of the rescued victims sustained gunshot wounds from the kidnappers’ bullets during the confrontation”

Okoye said the victims were promptly taken to Oforola Health Centre, where they are now stable and recovering well.

He added, “The Imo State Police Command has assured the public of its ongoing commitment to safeguarding residents. Investigations are currently underway to apprehend any remaining members of the criminal syndicate.

“The police have urged the public to report any suspicious activities to support further efforts in enhancing community safety.”

