Ogunmodede Invites Remo Duo as Eagles Commence Camping

Stand-in Head Coach, Daniel Ogunmodede has called up Remo Stars duo of Sodiq Ismail and his club teammate, Jide Fatokun amongst the list of 26 players to open camp tomorrow at the Remo Stars Sports Institute, Ikenne-Remo ahead of the 8th African Nations Championship finals in East Africa.

Sadiq whose goal opened scoring for Super Eagles Team B in the 3-1 defeat of Ghana’s Black Galaxies and his teammate were initially expected to be excluded from the country’s CHAN squad following reports of the duo securing playing contracts in Albania and Sudan.

But NFF sources hinted at the weekend that the duo will not be released until after the CHAN tournament scheduled to hold jointly in Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda.

In Ogunmodede’s squad are captain Nduka Harrison Junior, goalkeeper Henry Ozoemena, defenders Sadiq and Ifeanyi Onyebuchi, midfielder Saviour Isaac, and forward Sikiru Alimi among a list of 26 players to begin the closed-camping exercise on January 6.

Goalkeeper Kayode Bankole, defenders Imo Obot and Stephen Manyo, midfielders Musa Zayyad, Rabiu Ali and Papa Daniel Mustapha, and forwards Adamu Abubakar and Emmanuel Ogbole have also been invited.

The Super Eagles B, for the first time ever in the qualification series, bumped Ghana’s Black Galaxies to reach the final tournament, after a 3-1 win in Uyo last week that followed a scoreless first leg in Accra six days earlier.

Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda, who have been selected to jointly host the 36th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2027, have been handed the opportunity to test-run their facilities and operational efficiency with the African Nations Championship finals, scheduled for 1st – 28th February.

The 8th African Nations Championship will feature 18 countries, viz joint-hosts Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda, Nigeria, Morocco, Guinea, Senegal, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Niger Republic, Congo, Sudan, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, Angola and Madagascar.