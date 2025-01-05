Mary Idele Alile: Celebrating Birthday of a Political Amazon

By Jonathan Eze

The 4th Day of January, 2025, marks another birth anniversary of the National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Mary Alile.

And all around the country and the world at large, dignitaries trooped into Benin, the capital city of Edo State to felicitate with an extraordinary individual who has dedicated her life to empowering women and shaping the future of our nation.

From her political associates to business partners, cultural groups and religious organizations, representatives from all the geo-politcal zones of the country, a deserving homage was paid to a National Women Leader who has emerged as a beacon of hope, a symbol of resilience, and a true inspiration to Nigerian women and the girl child.

The honour bestowed on her by eminent Nigerians was not accidental. It was a product of consistency and forthrightness. Dr Idele has lived a life of honour, passion, dedication and perseverance laced with the fear of God Almighty and a reverential fear of displeasing her creator.

The women leader is a practicing Christian, who, like the Shulamite woman described in the Songs of Solomon, takes pleasure in the Holy book, and stick to divine laws and principles, which has helped her remain a virtuous woman to the admiration of her husband, Hon Pius Alile, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Edo State governor.

With unwavering dedication and unrelenting passion, Dr Alile has worked tirelessly to promote gender equality, challenge societal norms, and create opportunities for women to thrive. Her visionary leadership has inspired a generation of women to take action, demand their rights, and strive for excellence.

As a role model and mentor to Nigerian women and girls, she embodies the values of compassion, empathy, and kindness. She has demonstrated that leadership is not about power, but about empowering others. Her selflessness, generosity, and commitment to the greater good have earned her the respect and admiration of people from all walks of life.

Throughout her remarkable journey, she has been a champion of change. She has challenged the status quo, pushed boundaries, and advocated policies and programmes that promote women’s empowerment and gender equality. Her tireless efforts have led to significant advancements and have paved the way for future generations of women leaders.

A leader who has united people and brought stability to a political party is a true asset to the APC and the country.

Effective leader like Dr Mary has a clear vision for the future, which she communicates effectively to her team and followers across the country.

Let’s toast to an orator, a woman of integrity, transparent and a strategic thinker who has boosted the electoral values of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, and who is primed to lead the women’s wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) into victory in subsequent elections.

*Jonathan Eze is a public commentator and a PR Consultant based in Lagos.