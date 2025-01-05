Live Bands to Watch in 2025

In the ever-evolving landscape of live music, a few bands continue to reign supreme across Nigeria, captivating audiences with electrifying performances and setting records in both revenue and influence. From arena-shaking performances to intimate gigs, these groups set the standard for the live music experience- steering high-octane events industry through challenging times while contributing to the growth of the Nigerian entertainment ecosystem. Adedayo Adejobi looks at top exceptional celebrity live bands illuminating Nigeria’s high nightlife against the odds of economic crunch while elevating the art of live music to unprecedented heights.

The Shuga Band

With performance pulses, undeniable energy, and charisma, the band leader Akinloye Tofowomo has proven a mastery of sweeping people off their feet with a musical force unlike any other.

On stage, they don’t merely play music; they breathe life into it, creating an atmosphere that is both electric and deeply intimate. Their sound—a fusion of genre influences rises like a wave, crashing through the crowd with an infectious enthusiasm that leaves no one untouched.

With an intricate blend of soaring melodies, intricate rhythms, and lyrical storytelling, Tofowomo who turns 50 on January, 6th 2025, has mastered the music business. The band’s command of the stage- under his watch- is nothing short of magnetic, with each member bringing their own flair to the performance, yet seamlessly melding into a cohesive unit. Whether it’s the guitarist’s electrifying solos, the drummer’s hypnotic beats, or the lead singer’s soulful, stirring vocals, every element of their show feels like a vital part of a larger, unforgettable journey.

Akiin Shugas, as the band leader, embodies the spirit of ingenuity, overcoming challenges with cutting-edge ideas and delivering results that resonate with audiences. How he has orchestrated a strong live music brand built on trust, inspiration, loyalty, and deep emotional connections with his fans, is worthy of a masterclass. Little wonder he is THISDAY/Arise Group Chairman, Nduka Obaigbena’s choice live band.

Veentage Band

Ranked second among the best live acts today, Veentage band, led by Desmond Emokiniovo has captured and sustained the hearts of Millennial and Gen Z audiences alike with a great dose of energy, fine repertoire list, and innovative interpretation of Nigerian songs. In almost a decade, his grit and impeccable appetite for success is a lesson for any keen observer. No doubt, the band’s performances blend nostalgia with innovation, drawing on cultural references that resonate deeply with younger generations.

The band’s live shows are communal experiences, a powerful escape where fans connect not only to the music but to one another. Desmond’s ability to create sets that appeal to both the emotional depth of Millennials and the restless energy of Gen Z is no small feat. The band effortlessly weaves introspective lyricism with an infectious groove, tapping into the zeitgeist of a generation defined by both uncertainty and optimism. Their audience is a reflection of the moment—a cross-section of urban youth united in their search for something real, unfiltered, and profound.

Veentage Band’s presence online bolsters their live performances, with social media engagement that feels like an extension of their show. Desmond’s behind-the-scenes clips and viral moments deepen the connection with the band’s fanbase, making each live performance a much-anticipated event. His approach to embracing social media has further amplified their experiments, creating a personal connection to the band’s evolving journey.

Faith Band

Call the band leader, Ayo Ajekigbe a proud Yoruba man and his faith band the groove German machine, and you wouldn’t be wrong. In an era where the boundary between the past and the future often seems blurred, Ayo’s band stands as a testament to the enduring magic of Yoruba culture, expertly straddling the line between the old and the new. With its electrifying performances, this band has seamlessly captured the hearts of both the traditional old and youthful Yoruba party-goers, becoming a fixture at the grandest celebrations and the most intimate gatherings alike.

What makes this band extraordinary is their unwavering ability to blend the rich rhythms of old with the beats that move today’s youth. Their music pulses with contagious energy, effortlessly translating Yoruba folklore and history into a soundscape that speaks to every generation. Through their dexterous use of drums, lyrical poetry and infectious rhythms, they tap into the cultural heart of the Yoruba people, all while remaining strikingly modern in their appeal.

Clad in their signature white African traditional Buba and Sokoto attire, every member of the group becomes a living canvas, reflecting the timeless grace of Yoruba heritage.

Cool Ice Band

As the name implies- Cool Ice is cool, calm and very calculated. 2024 has been a challenging but fruitful year for Elijah Odiakose as band leader. Not held back, yet driven by a deep sense of purpose and strong business acumen, Elijah, will open a state-of-the-art multi-million naira live and digital recording music studio this month.

Elijah’s Cool Ice Band has become widely regarded as one of the top live bands in Nigeria, attracting a diverse range of high-profile clients. Known for professionalism, creativity, and unique musical style, Cool Ice is fast becoming a staple among Nigeria’s elite, providing quality live music for corporate and individual events. With almost a decade of showmanship, coolice remains one of the most in-demand bands in the country. Elijah Odiakose is fast being recognised for offering a platform for talents like the 2024 winner of the Big Brother Naija contest, a member of the coolice band.

Eboni Band

Perhaps you’ve danced to Eboni Band’s live music at some point. Yes, you have. The leader of the Eboni Band, Godbless Ubeibifayen superintends over one of the biggest and hottest live bands in Nigeria. The band’s name stems from his black skin. The father of three from Delta State came to Lagos 31 years ago while awaiting admission to study music at the Obafemi Awolowo University after clinching a grade 8 certification at the Victor Uwaifo School of Music in Warri, Delta State. Since his foray into Lagos, he hasn’t looked back and fortune seems to have smiled on him.

His career kicked off in a Lagos studio as a backup singer and an engineer before he joined Onyeka Onwenu for two years. He then moved unto Sharp Band for five years and left to form the Eboni Band.

They may all play the same kind of music, but Godbless Ubeibifayen’s Eboni Band’s song presentation comes with the Eboni-style humour and laughter. He is set apart from his peers with his discipline, power dressing, humour, and discretion on the quality and choice of what to play at social functions..

In his quest to create a band that would skillfully render a cross-section of music genres of hip hop, high-life, jazz, rhythm and blues, reggae to name a few, GodBless Ubiebifayen, who is also the lead vocalist and music director and nightlife crooner with presence at big clubs in the city, is consistently keeping the band afloat with his leadership.

Sharp Band

The Sharp Band delivers an exhilarating blend of Afrobeat, soul, and funk that electrifies every stage. At the helm, Anesi Ivharue is a charismatic maestro, effortlessly commanding attention with his magnetic presence and soaring vocals.

His band, a tight-knit ensemble of virtuoso musicians, complements his every move with precision and flair, creating an irresistible rhythm that pulses through the crowd. From the streets of Lagos to international arenas, as a forerunner in the industry, Anesi and the Sharp Band have earned a reputation for their electrifying performances, leaving audiences yearning for more. Their rise in 2024 marks the beginning of an undeniable musical legacy.

SB Live Band

SB Live Band, led by the magnetic Seun Bankole, stands as a towering force in the live music scene. With an unmatched ability to blend pop, R&B, soul, hip-hop, reggae, and funk. Seun’s high-energy performances captivate audiences across genres. A virtuoso multi-instrumentalist and dynamic frontman, he has become the very heartbeat of young and old Nigerians in the diaspora market.

Revered both in Nigeria and on the global front, Seun’s electrifying presence has sparked a fervent fanbase, with his extensive tours across the U.S. and beyond only amplifying his reach. 2024 has seen SB Live soar even higher, solidifying its place among the best in the business. With many plans and collaborations up his sleeves, his band is one to watch out for.

Kolawole Rogbinyin -The Metro Band

What began as a passion project for entrepreneur-turned-musician Kolawole Rogbinyin has rapidly transformed into one of the most talked-about music acts in Nigeria. The Metro Band started as a side endeavour for Kola, a Real estate executive with a lifelong love for music. What was initially a small-scale project with a few friends quickly evolved into a genre-blending powerhouse, captivating audiences with its unique fusion of pop, and electronic influences.

The band’s rise was propelled by their innovative sound and captivating live performances, which gained them a loyal following across Nigeria’s social circle as their fan base expanded.

Today, Metro Band is more than just a successful musical group—it is a cultural phenomenon. With Kola at the helm, they continue to push boundaries, blending technology and music in groundbreaking ways. From a solo vision to a global stage, the Metro Band is a testament to the power of passion, perseverance, and creativity.

O’labake Ogunnaike- Zigma Band

Zigma Band, led by oil and gas entrepreneur turned singer, O’labake, has quickly become a sensation on the international music scene. Known for her powerful, soulful voice, Omolabake’s musical journey began as a passion project, but it soon evolved into a professional pursuit that has captured global attention.

Ogunnaike’s business acumen, honed in the competitive oil and gas industry, has played a pivotal role in the band’s success. With a strong international vision, she quickly secured bookings for Zigma Band at high-profile venues across the globe. Today, 40% of the band’s gigs are mostly booked outside their home country, performing to enthusiastic audiences in Europe, Africa, and North America the rest 60% presence in Nigeria and other parts of Africa.

Zigma Band’s electrifying live performances, marked by Ogunnaike’s commanding stage presence, have redefined standards in the global music scene. The fusion of genres from Afrobeat to jazz and blues gives their music a unique appeal, resonating with diverse audiences.

Miracle Day Band

After the passing of legendary reggae icon, Majek Fashek, his former manager, Uzoma Day Omenka, shifted gears to pursue his musical dream, launching the Miracle Day Band. Drawing from his deep roots in the Nigerian music scene and his close work with Fashek, Omenka created a sound that blends Highlife, Afrobeat, reggae, and soul, with poignant lyrics that resonate globally.

His rise has been nothing short of impressive, with the band now regularly performing in Nigeria’s social circle and outside the shores of the country. Their electrifying live shows, known for their rich energy and cultural fusion, have captured the attention of music lovers in Europe, the U.S. and across Africa.

What sets Miracle Day band apart is Uzoma Day Omenka’s unique blend of experience, passion and authenticity. His deep understanding of Afrobeat, highlife and reggae music and his exposure to international audiences make the band a rising force to reckon with.