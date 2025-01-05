Lawmaker Charges Hoteliers To Prioritize Healthcare, Security

* Inaugurates Hotel’s Pharmacy in Uyo

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Abba Moro, has inaugurated Watbridge Hotels’ guest pharmacy in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, urging hoteliers in the country to prioritize healthcare and security.

Moro described the innovation as unique in hospitality and a major way of giving back to the community, while charging the people to make judicious use of the facility.

In his speech at the inauguration of the pharmacy weekend, the senator, representing Benue South, lauded Watbridge for elevating the status of hospitality.

He said: “I have been in hotels, even internationally, I have never seen a hotel where a pharmacy and library are attached to it.

“This hotel is providing accommodation and also cares about people’s health, and not just the guests, but for the generality of the people of Uyo.”

Moro, a former Minister of Interior, used the opportunity to charge hotels and other hospitality outfits to borrow a leaf from Watbridge and prioritize healthcare and security of their customers.

The Acting General Manager of Watbridge, Emmanuel Ntia, said the pharmaceutical firm was noted for upholding very high standards in the industry.

According to Ntia, “This is one hotel that has a guest library, rare and first of its kind in our part of the world.”

Prof. Etete Peters, a former Chief Medical Director, University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, and Dr. Patrick Eshiet, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Akwa Ibom State, in their remarks applauded Watbridge for what they termed as “great innovation”.

Also in attendance at the opening of the pharmacy were Senator Ekong Sampson, representing Akwa Ibom South, and who sits on the Board of the hotel; his wife, Matina; Senator Joel Onowakpo, representing Delta South, and other top dignitaries and guests of the hotel.