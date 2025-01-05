Kogi Senator Condemns Attacks Killing Two People in Kogi Community

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Sunday Karimi has condemned the killings of two people at Odo Ape Community in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The victims were said to have been killed by suspected herdsmen on Sunday in Odo Ape Community.

The federal lawmaker assured the people of his constituency that no stone would be left unturned in securing lives and properties in the district.

Karimi, who gave the assurances while condemning the gruesome attacks on Odo Ape by unknown gunmen, assured that this would be the last of such attacks on the community.

The senator condemned in strong terms the attacks saying, “the killings of my people must stop”.

Karimi who was reacting to the recent murder of two innocent citizens of Odo Ape by criminals masquerading as Herdsmen, who he claimed were taking refuge in some forests of Kogi West, promised to do all that is physically and spiritually possible to get the criminals out of Kogi West forest.

He stressed that he would stop at “everything that is needed security-wise, even if it requires invoking the spirits of our forefathers”, to bring to an end the attack on his people.

Karimi noted that he was already interfacing with the relevant security authorities, working with the State and federal governments, to ensure that the recent attack was the last on any community in the senatorial district.

He appealed to the youths of the community not to take laws into their own hands and said the local, state, and federal government is resolved to intervene in the security situation in the area with measures that would make it the last of any community in Kogi West.