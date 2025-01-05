Kaduna Gov Restates Continuous Support for Military Operations Against Criminal Elements

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, has restated his administration’s continuous support for security operations to achieve lasting peace for sustainable development in the state.

According to a statement by Ibraheem Musa, spokesperson to the governor on Sunday, Sani spoke on Saturday, during the 2024 annual cultural activities of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base, Kaduna.

The governor commended the collaborative efforts of security agencies in fighting criminal elements in the state and urged them to “remain vigilant and sustain the onslaught against bad elements”.

Sani, who was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, James Kanyip, commended the NAF personnel for executing the military operations in the North-west geopolitical zone and for maintaining a very cordial civilian-military relations with residents.

The governor noted the vital role of cultural diversity in the country and praised the NAF for promoting national values and unity through cultural celebrations.

He added that the event was a demonstration of the strong bond between government and security agencies in Kaduna State.

“The Base Sociocultural activities is a platform for fostering comradeship amongst personnel and celebrating our diversity as the cultural performances showcased Nigeria’s rich heritage,” the governor said.

He praised the organisers of the event for highlighting the nation’s unity in diversity.

The event was attended by senior military officers, including the Air Officer, Training Command, AVM Abubakar Abdullahi, and the General Officer Commanding 1st Mechanized Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Mayirenso Saraso.

The Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, and other distinguished personalities were also at the event.