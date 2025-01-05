Indecent Dressing: Kano Govt’s Agency Suspends Kannywood Actress for 365 Days

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Kano State Censorship Board has suspended a popular Kannywood actress, Samha M. Inuwa, from appearing in films for one year.

According to the board, this decision followed a series of complaints from the public and concerned citizens in Kano over her revealing dresses and provocative videos.

A statement issued by the Information Officer of the Kano State Censorship Board, Abdullahi Sani Sulaiman, stated that Samha had been warned multiple times about her crude dressing, vulgar displays, and language in some of her videos.

“The board has also revoked her liaison and stopped censoring any films in which she appears. Kano State Censorship Board is empowered by law to ensure that all videos, writings, and other forms of expression align with the state’s religion, culture, norms, and values.

“This suspension is part of the ongoing board’s efforts to maintain moral standards in the Kannywood film industry and ensure all board’s rules and regulations are followed,” the statement added.