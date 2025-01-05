Governor Ododo Orders Crackdown on Attackers of Kogi Community

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi State has ordered an immediate crackdown on the attackers responsible for the recent violence in the Odo-Ape community in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The order came yesterday after youths from the community blocked the Lokoja-Kabba federal highway, following the killing of two farmers by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in the area.

According to a statement issued yesterday and signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, the governor directed the state Security Adviser to collaborate with security agencies and local vigilante groups to ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice.

“The government is putting all hands on deck to ensure the attackers do not escape justice,” the statement said.

Governor Ododo urged the residents of the community to remain calm and avoid reprisals, which he warned could lead to further losses.

The governor expressed his condolences to the affected families and reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring the safety of all residents.

“We sympathise with the communities affected by this unfortunate incident. Rest assured, the Ododo’s administration is fully committed to your security and will stop at nothing to guarantee your safety,” the statement added.

The state government also called on the public to provide credible information that could assist security agencies in their efforts to apprehend the culprits.

“Every life in Kogi State is important, and we need the cooperation of our people to end criminal activities,” the statement said.

THISDAY gathered that security operatives have already been deployed to Odo Ape and other flashpoints in the area to restore peace and ensure the protection of lives and property.

Governor Ododo further pledged that those who lost their lives in the attack would not be forgotten and vowed to build the state’s capacity to combat criminal elements effectively.

“The victims of this heinous act will not die in vain. We remain resolute in our fight against the enemies of peace and security in Kogi State,” he added.

Meanwhile, youths from the community had yesterday blocked the Lokoja-Kabba federal highway, following the killing of two farmers by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in the area.

It was learnt that the protesting youths blocked the highway that passes through their community at 8 am, bringing vehicular movement to a standstill for hours.

“It took the intervention of security operatives, vigilantes, and spirited individuals to clear the barricade on the highway and bring the chaotic situation under control,” said a motorist who claimed to have run into the irate youth in the morning.

According to the locals, the gruesome murder of the two farmers on their farms on Friday is too much of a burden to bear in the community.

A victim, identified as Mr Black was said to be moving his farm produce to the market, in preparation for yesterday’s market at Odo-Ape when the gunmen shot him dead for allegedly refusing to stop when ordered.

Also, the hoodlums reportedly opened fire on Sunday Aiyedero who was said to be in a nearby farm within the vicinity where Black was murdered, killing him instantly.

The killing of the two farmers was coming barely one month after gunmen attacked the same community and kidnapped the newly elected ward councillor.

Some of the residents described the security situation in Odo-Ape and its environs as worrisome, calling on the federal and state governments, including security agencies to intervene in the worsening security situation in the area.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, the Kabba-Bunu local government, Mr. Zacchaeus Dare, urged the people to cooperate with the security operatives by giving them credible intelligence for meaningful intervention that will end the incessant attacks on the Odo-Ape community.

“We have deployed military, police, hunters, and local vigilantes to restore peace and we assure our people that we would not relent until those criminal elements are kicked out of our environment,” he said.