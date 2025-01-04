Tony Chiejina: Communication Giant Behind Dangote’s Brand Success

Sunday Ehigiator





In a career spanning over four decades, Tony Chiejina has established himself as one of the most influential figures in corporate communications in Africa. As the Group Chief Communications Officer of the Dangote Group, Chiejina has played a pivotal role in shaping the brand’s success story.

Chiejina’s journey with the Dangote Group began in 2003 when he was appointed as the Group Head of Corporate Communications. At the time, the group was undergoing significant expansion, and Chiejina’s expertise was instrumental in repositioning the brand for global competitiveness.

Under Chiejina’s leadership, the Dangote brand has undergone a remarkable transformation. He has successfully rebranded the group, showcasing its commitment to quality, innovation, and social responsibility. Through his strategic communication approach, Chiejina has helped to increase brand visibility, enhance reputation, and foster a strong emotional connection with stakeholders.

Chiejina’s achievements have not gone unnoticed. He has received numerous awards and recognition for his contributions to corporate communications, including the Best Corporate Communications Professional in Africa award by the African Public Relations Association (APRA) in 2019.

In August 2024, Chiejina was named among ‘World’s Most Influential Communications Executives’ by Global Public Relations Firm, Provoke Media.

His inclusion in the prestigious ‘100 Most Influential’ list underscores his significant impact on the communications landscape and his contributions to the success of the Dangote Group.

Considering the success Chiejina has made out of many brands over the years, his recognition as one of the “100 most influential communications and marketing executives in the world 2024” didn’t come as a surprise to many.

Chiejina graduated from the University of Lagos in 1981 with a B.Sc (Hons) Degree in Mass Communication (Second Class Upper). He has thereafter bagged various other academic degrees, including an M.Sc in Industrial Relations & Personnel Management, from the University of Lagos (1984), an M.A. in Organisational Analysis & Behaviour, from the University of Lancaster, UK (1988), and an M.A. Development Studies, Institute of Social Studies (ISS), The Hague, Netherlands (1994).

He served as Associate Editor & Deputy Editor of African Economic Digest, London, and African Concord, Lagos. He has worked with Zenith Bank Plc as Assistant General Manager, and Oceanic Bank International Plc, as Deputy General Manager, where he was also the Group head of Corporate Communications, before joining the Dangote Group.

As the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, at Dangote Industries, he oversees all communications strategies across business units and pan-African operations.

“Mr Chiejina entered the Brand and Public relations practice nearly four decades ago with an excellent mix of journalism experience from the renowned Concord Newspapers, and world-class education earned in Nigeria and abroad.

“This vast war chest of knowledge capital of an outstanding first degree from the University of Lagos and two master degrees from Europe gave Tony Chiejina the Midas-touch which he has transmitted into some of the biggest brands in Nigeria from soft drinks company, Seven-up, to financial institutions including Oceanic Bank which later morphed into Ecobank and Zenith Bank.

“When he picked up the Dangote brand in the late 2000s it was in a very raw state. Over the past two decades, he and his team have built Dangote into the most vibrant brand in the world.

“One of the most outstanding skills which he brings to his practice is that ability to subjugate his personality to the brand he is building. His ability to ensure that his enormous profile does not get in the way of the brand he is building is his most unique attribute. He is a titan of the profession and must be celebrated,” said Crusoe Osagie, Journalist, PR Strategist and Media Adviser to former Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki.

Also speaking, Anambra State’s Commissioner for Industry, Christian Udechukwu, described Chiejina as “probably the most influential strategic communications, foresight brand developer, and the foremost public relations innovator in Africa, especially Nigeria.

“Tony has been at the forefront of building the world’s most sustainable and leading brands like Dangote, which has been repeatedly rated as the most valuable and best-known brand in Africa.”

Similarly, Editor-in-Chief of Leadership Newspaper, Azu Ishiekwene said, “Chiejina is like the Iron Dome, solid in the defence of the Dangote brand and nurturing it selflessly and quietly for decades with his team, yet shy to take any credit. This is the hallmark of a PR man.”

Founder and Chairman of Proshare Limited, Femi Awoyemi, had spoken glowingly about Chiejina, saying: “Anthony Chiejina is well known as the spokesman of the Dangote Group. What is often lost in this description is the value of Tony as a first-rate scholar, speechwriter, and communications strategist, who has earned his reputation having built up a first-class track record of achievements managing the Zenith Bank and erstwhile Oceanic Bank global footprints.

“Tony is deliberate and intentional about his actions and has a work ethic that is grounded in professional excellence. In our dealings over decades, he has nudged, encouraged, and challenged us to observe first principles, clarity of thought, and credibility in communications – breaking down the value chain and ecosystem in all engagements.

“He prioritises the country’s interest in his engagements, be it within his group, his faith, and his devotion to learning as a basis for interventions. Such clarity of thought and purpose makes him a leader of leaders in the industry.”

Also, a former Managing Director, Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), Dr. Uche Nworah, had in eulogising the brand management expert said: “Tony Chiejina has a beautiful mind”. Nworah went on to reel out some hidden attributes that stand Chiejina out.

“He is quiet, but very intelligent, efficient and effective. I see him as a thought leader. I worked under him at Oceanic Bank Int. Plc, in the Corporate Affairs Department, before I was made Head of Training.

“I used to write speeches for the MD/CEO, Dr. Mrs. Cecilia Ibru. Tony will brief me and I will spend days and nights working on the speech. In the end, I will feel very proud of myself that I have done a perfect job. That’s when Tony will bring in new textbooks and materials and tell me to read the materials as my perspectives will change after reading them, and they did. Tony is a voracious reader and has a very sharp mind. He is a leader of men and shows empathy on the job. I consider him a friend and a senior colleague and we still share ideas on several subjects.”

CEO, Top50 Brands Nigeria, Taiwo Oluboyede also said: “Chiejina exemplifies a rare blend of intelligence, wit, and approachability, combining a sharp mind with genuine kindness—an uncommon trait in his position. His willingness to contribute and support others makes him a standout figure in his field. Having had the privilege of interacting with him a number of times, I’ve found each encounter to be truly inspiring.

His recognition as one of the world’s top 100 corporate communicators is a well-deserved one, considering his exceptional career and significant contributions to the communications and marketing profession,”

Chiejina’s success can be attributed to his unique approach to corporate communications, which emphasises the importance of storytelling, stakeholder engagement, and social responsibility. He has also been a strong advocate for the development of local talent and has mentored numerous young professionals in the field of corporate communications.

Chiejina’s legacy extends beyond his professional accomplishments. He has inspired a generation of corporate communications professionals, and his commitment to mentoring and developing local talent has had a lasting impact on the industry.

As the Dangote Group continues to expand its operations across Africa, Chiejina’s role will become increasingly important. His expertise and leadership will be crucial in shaping the brand’s narrative and maintaining its position as one of the leading brands in Africa.