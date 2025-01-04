Participants Applaud ‘Keep Fit Lagos’ as Convener Marks One-Year Anniversary

The monthly fitness programme, “Keep Fit Lagos”, organised by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Sports, in collaboration with the Lagos State Sports Commission, has been widely commended by participants for promoting a healthy lifestyle and enhancing physical and mental well-being.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Sports, Damilare Orimoloye, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to sustaining the Keep Fit Lagos initiative. He emphasised that the programme continues to serve as a platform to encourage residents to embrace healthy lifestyles.

Participants engaged in physical and aerobics sessions, led by fitness instructors and experts. Attendees also benefited from free medical check-ups and wellness education provided by health professionals.

The initiative, spearheaded by the SSA on Sports, aligns with the state government’s efforts to promote active living among Lagosians. According to Orimoloye, investing in sports and fitness translates to improved public health and reduced healthcare costs.

Highlighting Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s unwavering support since the programme’s inception a year ago, Orimoloye noted that the fitness and aerobics sessions have consistently attracted hundreds of participants across the metropolis.

He also appreciated key stakeholders, including the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende; the Chairman of the House Committee on Youth, Sports, and Social Development, Hon. Abiodun Orekoya; the Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu; as well as partners and sponsors, for their contributions to the success of the initiative.

Participants lauded the government’s deliberate efforts to prioritise physical and mental wellness, underscoring the importance of such community engagements in fostering a healthier future.

The December edition, themed “Celebrate Lagos,” doubled as the programme’s one-year anniversary, held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan since its launch. The event emphasised the programme’s mission to inspire Lagosians to embrace physical fitness as a way to improve their overall well-being and quality of life.

Orimoloye reiterated the Lagos State Government’s commitment to expanding the initiative to other parts of the state, ensuring more residents have access to its benefits and promoting a culture of health consciousness across Lagos.

The event highlights included Pilates, obstacle games, and dance. Some participants were recognised for their consistency, while others received gifts in celebration of the festive season.