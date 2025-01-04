Former NIS Deputy Director, Akinremi, Installed as Oniperegun of Peregun Kingdom

In a colourful ceremony in Ile Ife, veteran sports administrator and former Deputy Director at National Institute for sports (NIS) Lagos, Dr. Akinremi Francis Akinsode, was installed as the new Oniperegun of Peregun Kingdom of Ifetedo-Osun State.

HRH the Oluoje 1 was crowned by the Ooni of Ife Arole Oduduwa Olofin Adimula Adeteye Enitan Ogunwusi, at the Oonirisa Palace Ile-Ife on Monday, 30th of December, 2025. Dignitaries at the event included Oba Adediwura Idowu Olaniyi, Obalufe of Ife, Owa Adimula, notable Obas in Ile Ife, and Ife Traditional Council members.

Others are the Obaship Screening Committee headed by High Chief Adetoye Olatunde Odewole, the Isoro of Ife, the Iyalodes and other notable members of Oonirisa cabinet.

Dr. Akinremi retired as Deputy Director, National Institute for Sports (NIS) Lagos Nigeria, under Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development after serving meritoriously for many years.

While at NIS, he was a chief lecturer and served as HOD Sports Management Department and hockey coach.

He holds a PhD in Sports Administration and Management, Lagos State University, Masters Degree in Physical Education, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, B. Ed in Physical & Health Education at University of Ilorin, and NCE in Physical & Health Education, Adeyemi College of Education – now University of Ife.

Dr. Akinremi also holds Diploma certificates in Management of Olympic Sports Organizations Certified by The International Olympic Committee.

Presently, he is the National President of Association of Proprietors of Football Academies of Nigeria (APFAN).

Oniperegun Town is the next town to Ifetedo, the headquarter of Ife South Local Government of Osun State.

It is about 6km from Ifetedo and the boundary at Omilunlade where the University of Osun State Law Campus is situated. The Akinjole family hailed from Okeagbe Okeigbo in Ondo State and later settled down at Ifetedo in 1931 under the Jurisdiction of Ile Ife.

There are other notable villages under Oniperegun, such as Fagbade, Rabiu, Akeju, Bada, Olorunsogo, Ologbenla, Riraloya, Ominla, Olokemeji, Abojupupa, Eleesan, Abapaanu, Tade, and Aroke.