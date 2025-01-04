  • Saturday, 4th January, 2025

Achema Appointed PAOSMI Director

Nigeria | 6 hours ago

The Pan African Association of Small and Medium Industries (PAOSMI) is delighted to announce the appointment of Engr. Alewu C. Achema as the Director, Quality Infrastructure. This pivotal appointment underscores PAOSMI’s commitment to driving industrial growth and excellence across the African continent.


As Director, Quality Infrastructure, Achema will oversee the development and implementation of standards, quality assurance, and assessment initiatives critical to supporting PAOSMI’s members, stakeholders, and the broader public. His extensive experience and dedication to industrial empowerment align perfectly with PAOSMI’s mission to foster sustainable growth and innovation within Africa’s small and medium industries sector.


Speaking on the appointment, PAOSMI’s leadership expressed confidence in Eng. Achema’s ability to uphold the organisation’s values of integrity, dedication, and innovation. “Engr. Achema’s expertise will undoubtedly enhance PAOSMI’s capacity to empower the next generation of industrialists and accelerate Africa’s industrialisation agenda,” the organisation stated.
Achema has expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve, committing to upholding the rules and regulations of PAOSMI while contributing to its objectives. He brings a wealth of knowledge to this critical role, aiming to foster quality-driven growth within the continent’s industrial ecosystem.


PAOSMI looks forward to a transformative partnership as Achema takes on this leadership position. His contributions are expected to significantly advance the organisation’s mission to position Africa as a global leader in industrial development.
PAOSMI is a continental organisation dedicated to promoting industrial growth and development among small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across Africa. Through strategic initiatives and partnerships, PAOSMI aims to empower businesses, drive innovation, and contribute to the continent’s sustainable industrialisation.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.