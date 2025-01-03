Illegal Removal of Elected LG Chairmen Continues Unabated in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

In spite of the federal government’s position of financial autonomy for local government councils and the judgement of Edo State High Court reinstating the alleged illegal suspension of LG chairmen and their deputies, the state governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has continued to orchestrate the illegal removal of council bosses.

The latest is the purported removal of three council chairmen by their councillors through alleged inducements, coercion and use of political thugs, which has caused tension in some of the affected councils and impending fears in others.

The latest crisis is the purported impeachment of Uhunmwonde, Orhionmwon and Owan East LGC chairmen, Kenneth Adodo Osarobo, Newman Oghomwen Ugiagbe, and Amin Okodo-Kadiri, respectively.

But responding, Okodo-Aminu of Owan East declared that his purported impeachment and that of his Vice, Clement Ojebuovbo was unconstitutional and illegal.

In hunmwonde, several people were injured as gunmen allegedly attacked bystanders injuring many of them in the process.

The chairman of the council, Kenneth Adodo Osarobo alleged that the people that came to shoot were policemen from Government House.

In Orhionmwon on Wednesday impeached Leader of legislative council, Daniel Osariemen was replaced with Chuks Isan as they got wind that Osariemen was being mobilised to impeach the chairman, Newman Ugiagbe and his Vice, Midwest Ogbebor.

The purportedly suspended Leader, Osariemen was alleged to have led unknown persons to take over the secretariat of the council in Abudu where he purportedly resumed as the acting chairman of the local government area.

However, the council chairman, Newman Ugiagbe in a statement by his Press Secretary, Roy Osariemen, said the action in Abudu was illegal and that Ugiagbe remained the chairman of the local government area.

Addressing journalists in Benin City yesterday, the Chairman of Owan Owan East, Okodo-Kadiri said his purported impeachment processes were fraught with irregularities which, according to him, violated provisions of the law.

He referenced the Edo State Local Government Law of 2000 (as amended in 2002) which outlined specific procedures for the removal of council executives.

Okodo also argued that the councillors failed to establish a seven-member investigative panel as mandated by the law even as he was denied the opportunity to defend himself before such a panel.

He pointed out that the mace used during the impeachment was not the official mace of the Owan East Local Government Council, thereby invalidating the process.

According to him, “the governor alleged that council chairmen embezzled N50 million meant for salaries, but this claim lacks merit.

“Monthly salary expenditures far exceed N50 million in most councils and salaries were paid promptly up to November, contrary to the governor’s claims.

“If funds were misappropriated, where is their proof? Our bank records are clear, and no salaries are owed.

“More so, the purported impeachment revealed that two key councillors were involved in the process—Haruna Mohammed and another member from Ward 7 who had been suspended for gross misconduct prior to the session.”

He further argued that the suspended councillors who participation in the process rendered the proceedings invalid and emphasised that his office was never notified of their reinstatement, as required by due process, vowing to seek justice through the judiciary to restore justice and uphold the rule of law.

He therefore, expressed confidence in the courts to overturn what he described as illegal and politically motivated impeachment.