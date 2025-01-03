 GOV FINTIRI CREATES NEW CHIEFDOMS AND EMIRATES

On December 24, 2024, Adamawa State witnessed a transformative moment in its history. In accordance with Section 5 of the Adamawa Chiefs (Appointment and Deposition Law, 2024), Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri announced the creation of new chiefdoms and emirates, marking a significant step in reshaping traditional governance and strengthening social cohesion in the state.

The newly created chiefdoms and emirates are: Hoba Chiefdom with headquarters in Hong (2nd-Class Status); Madagali Chiefdom with headquarters in Gulak (2nd-Class Status; Michika Chiefdom with headquarters in Michika (2nd-Class Status;

Fufore Emirate with headquarters in Fufore (2nd-Class Status; Gombi Chiefdom with headquarters in Gombi (3rd-Class Status; Maiha Emirate with headquarters in Maiha (3rd-Class Status);Yungur Chiefdom with headquarters in Dumne (3rd-Class Status).

These creations, now gazetted and part of Adamawa State’s statutory repository, represent a bold move to modernize traditional institutions while preserving their cultural significance.

Governor Fintiri emphasized the profound objectives behind this development, stating:“This piece of legislation is expected to reposition the traditional institution and embolden it to smartly play better roles in our affairs; create more centers of dispute arbitration and resolution at the communal level; provide the right governance in all ungoverned spaces within our polity; form more hubs for local intelligence gathering to aid our security system and above all

strengthen social cohesion and confer on our people more dignity and pride as citizens.”

By creating these new chiefdoms and emirates, the state government aims to deepen communal harmony, address local governance gaps, and strengthen mechanisms for grassroots security and development.

Historians and observers have hailed the move as both historic and necessary. Societies, they argue, must embrace the future by adapting to changing realities. Stagnation is not an option in a world that evolves daily. Adamawa State’s willingness to embrace these changes reflects the dynamism of its leadership and the resilience of its people.

Change, as the saying goes, is the only constant. By recognizing the need for adjustments in governance structures, the state has positioned itself as a model for innovation and inclusivity in a pluralistic and multicultural society.

The creation of these new chiefdoms and emirates offers a pathway to greater opportunities. It enables communities to take pride in their identities while fostering unity and collaboration. As centers for arbitration, local governance, and intelligence gathering, the new structures will enhance peace, security, and development across the state.

Governor Fintiri reassured citizens that this process is ongoing and inclusive. “While we congratulate the new Emirates and Chiefdoms,” he said, “we remain appreciative of other demands and agitations from other nationalities. I can assure you that this is a continuous process. With the right justification for more demands, we shall positively respond to genuine agitations.”

The creation of these new entities is not just a political or administrative decision—it is a call for societal progress. It invites every community to rise above divisions, embrace shared aspirations, and move forward as one united state.

As Adamawa State charts this new course, it sends a message to the world: change, when embraced thoughtfully and purposefully, is a force for good. For societies that understand this, the future holds boundless possibilities.

Zayyad I. Muhammad, Abuja