NNPC/FIRST E&P JV Doles out N287m Grants to NGOs for Community DevtPeter Uzoho

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and First Exploration and Petroleum Development Company Limited (FIRST E&P) Joint Venture (JV) has offered N287 million grants to 12 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) across the country to support their initiatives aimed to create pathways for growth and development in the communities they serve.



The grants were given to the NGOs at the 2025 Impact FIRST Grant presentation held in Lagos, recently, according to a statement issued yesterday by FIRST E&P.

Through the Impact FIRST initiative, the NNPC/FIRST E&P JV provides financial support to NGOs that work towards addressing pressing societal issues in the areas of education, healthcare, economic empowerment, and environmental sustainability.



Speaking at the event, the Lead, Community Relations at the NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS),

Mr. Loveday Minanengiyeofor, who represented the Chief Upstream Investment Officer of NUIMS, Mr. Seyi Omotowa, commended the efforts of the beneficiary NGOs in inspiring hope and tackling societal challenges.



According to Minanengiyeofor, NNPC Ltd is dedicated to supporting initiatives that promote social change.

“Through the Impact FIRST Grant, we are establishing partnerships with organisations that are making significant contributions to their communities. Our collaboration with FIRST E&P allows us to support projects aimed at improving lives and generating both economic and social benefits,” he added.



In his remarks, Executive Director of Corporate Services at FIRST E&P, Mr. Emmanuel Etomi, emphasised the significance of partnerships in fostering development.

He said, “As an organisation, we have seen firsthand how meaningful change happens – not in isolation, but through collaboration. We recognise that NGOs play a vital role in addressing complex social challenges, particularly in communities that are often underserved.



By empowering and resourcing these organisations, we collectively create ripples of transformation that extend far beyond what any single entity can achieve alone.”

The statement listed the 12 outstanding non-profit organisations that benefitted from the grants as The Asido Foundation, Health Emergency Impact (HEI), The Sickle Cell Foundation (SCFN), Raising Star African Foundation, The IREDE Foundation, The Cerebral Palsy Center, and FREEE (FREEE Environmental Sustainability & Clean Climate Initiatives).

Others were FATE Foundation, Street 2 School, Health and Development Support Programme (HANDS), Chrysalis Youth Foundation, and Glow Initiative for Economic Empowerment (GLEE).

The grants, the statement noted, will support a diverse range of impactful initiatives spanning healthcare access, education, disability support, mental health, environmental sustainability, and community infrastructure.

It maintained that projects covered include medical interventions such as prosthetic limb provision, cataract surgeries, and rehabilitation support; educational programs like school renovations and caregiver training; and innovative environmental initiatives focused on recycling and reuse.