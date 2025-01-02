THISDAY Awards: Nominees For Investor of the Year

Shell

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) is a global oil and gas company that is the pioneer and leader of the petroleum industry in Nigeria. SPDC is the operator of the NNPC/SPDC/Total Energies/NAOC Joint Venture and supplies onshore and shallow water oil and gas to domestic and export market from its operations in the Niger Delta.

The SPDC-operated JV supplies about 10% of Nigeria’s domestic natural gas. Today, it aims to produce more natural gas and is working with the government and NNPC to develop four of the federal government’s seven critical gas development projects. SPDC operates a network of 3,173 kilometres of flow lines and pipelines in the Niger Delta.

TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies. It is active in Nigeria mainly in oil and gas exploration and production, natural gas liquefaction as well as through our retail activities. TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited, TEPNG, an affiliate of TotalEnergies S.E., has operated in the upstream sector of the Nigerian hydrocarbon industry for almost 60 years and has added over 3.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent to Nigeria’s production to date. Incorporated in Nigeria in 1962, TEPNG has maintained strong and steadfast partnerships with Nigeria. TotalEnergies as a group is active in the whole value chain of oil and gas: upstream, midstream and downstream.

Indorama

Indorama Eleme Petrochemical Limited (IEPL), located in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria, is a Group Company of Indorama Corporation. It is a Poly-Olefins producer of a range of Polyethylene and Polypropylene products. IEPL was a 100% subsidiary of Nigerian Government-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) with the name Eleme Petrochemicals Company Limited (EPCL). When the erstwhile EPCL was privatized, under the Privatization Program, the Indorama Corporation emerged as the core investor and acquired the Unit in August 2006. Since then, IEPL has recorded several achievements of smooth & stable operations, enhanced production capacities, winning of several global awards & certifications, and has become a successful model of Nigeria’s Privatisation Program.