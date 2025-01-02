THISDAY Awards: Nominees For Governor of the Year

Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State

Lagos State has witnessed infrastructural development since Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu emerged as Governor on May 29, 2019.

One of the notable achievements is the completion and commissioning of 172 roads, totaling 177.93 kilometers, as well as ongoing projects covering 298.22 kilometers of roads and 2.510 kilometers of bridges.

Some other key infrastructure projects include the Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge: A significant project aimed at enhancing transportation and alleviating traffic congestion; Abiola-Onijemo link road with a bridge: Another crucial project focused on improving connectivity across the state; Old Ojo road dual carriageway: A project designed to enhance transportation and reduce travel time, and Eti-Osa – Lekki – Epe Expressway: An ongoing project aimed at improving connectivity and reducing traffic congestion.

In addition, the Sanwo-Olu’s administration has also launched the Red Line Rail and expanded the Blue Line operations, marking historic milestones in the state’s infrastructure development .

Overall, Lagos State’s infrastructural development under Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration has been impressive, with a focus on improving transportation, connectivity, and the overall quality of life for residents.

Peter Mbah

Enugu state

In less than 19 months after assuming office as Governor of Enugu State on May 29, 2023,

Peter Mbah is taking governance to the underserved in the Coal City State through various initiatives. He has raised the State’s IGR from a paltry N25 billion annually to a whooping N144 billion in under 19 months in office has his eyes set on achieving N220 billion the end of 2025.

Since his inauguration, he has demonstrated a commitment to transforming the state into a premier destination for business, investment, tourism, and living.

One of his key focus areas is the justice sector. He appointed Dr. Kingsley Tochi Udeh to oversee reforms, which have been instrumental in bringing about positive change.

To address insecurity, Governor Mbah has ruled out political correctness, reaffirming his dedication to ensuring the safety of all residents.

Additionally, he aims to grow Enugu State’s economy, which will likely have a positive impact on underserved communities.

While specific details on programs targeting underserved areas are limited, Governor Mbah’s overall vision and initiatives suggest a proactive approach to governance, which may benefit these communities.

Umo Eno

Akwa Ibom State

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has made an identifiable impact since assuming office in May 2023.

Some of the areas the governor has received commendation for including infrastructure development, especially in rural communities. Some of his landmark projects include Road Construction: Over 157 road projects have been undertaken across the 31 Local Government Areas, with many completed and inaugurated; Ibom Model Farm: A collaborative project with Songhai Farms to promote agricultural revolution and food security; Arise Park: A family-themed park with recreational facilities, expected to be one of the best in the nation .

In the area of agricultural revolution he has undertaken initiatives like the Arise Home Farms Scheme and Work-Free Farm Days have boosted agricultural production; under the entrepreneurial Accelerator Programme, over 2,000 youths have been trained, with each participant receiving a 500,000 Naira seed grant and he has been promoting SMEs.

Sheriff Oborevwori

Delta State

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has been driving infrastructural development in Delta State through various projects and initiatives. In terms of road infrastructure, he has focused on constructing and rehabilitating roads across the state, including the Upper and Lower Erejuwa Roads, Gabriel Mabiaku Road, and Esisi Road to Estate Roundabout in Warri. Additionally, he has approved the construction of several new roads in Ughelli North to alleviate traffic congestion. The governor has also prioritised bridge construction, with the Kwale-Beneku bridge linking Ndokwa West and Ndokwa East LGAs nearing completion. This bridge will significantly improve connectivity and commerce in the region. Furthermore, Oborevwori has initiated urban renewal projects in Warri and Sapele, aiming to restore these cities to their old glory .

In Sapele, over 16 kilometers of roads are being constructed or rehabilitated, including the Major Bowen Road and Benin Road. The governor has also invested in education and healthcare infrastructure, including the completion of projects at the Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro, and the establishment of the College of Health Technology, Ovrode.

Overall, Governor Oborevwori’s efforts to drive infrastructural development in Delta State are aimed at improving the quality of life for citizens, promoting economic growth, and positioning the state for sustainable development.

Uba Sani

Kaduna State

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State

Governor Uba Sani has made significant strides in tackling insecurity in Kaduna State through a multi-faceted approach. He has established the Kaduna State Security Trust Fund to support security operations and has also initiated a three-pronged approach to address security challenges.

Key Strategies:

Enhanced Collaboration: Governor Sani has fostered robust collaboration with security agencies, resulting in improved intelligence gathering and sharing. This synergy has led to a significant reduction in major security incidents in the state.

Joint Strategy with Northern States: Recognizing the regional nature of insecurity, Governor Sani has advocated for a joint strategy among northern states to combat insecurity and banditry effectively .

Proactive Governance: Governor Sani’s administration has demonstrated a commitment to proactive governance, reducing the cost of governance and allocating resources to critical areas such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure development.

These efforts have contributed to an improvement in the security situation in Kaduna State, with Governor Sani reporting a reduction in major security incidents in recent months.