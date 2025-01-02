  • Thursday, 2nd January, 2025

THISDAY Awards: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is Woman of the Year

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), has cemented her status as a global leader through her transformative achievements in 2024.

Under her leadership, the WTO brokered historic trade agreements that bolstered global economic recovery, especially for developing nations.

She championed equitable vaccine distribution and climate-resilient trade policies, ensuring that marginalised economies gained access to critical resources.

Her advocacy for women’s empowerment in global trade has inspired initiatives that amplify female entrepreneurs worldwide.

Okonjo-Iweala’s unwavering commitment to fairness, innovation, and global unity defines her as a trailblazer deserving the title of Woman of the Year 2024.

