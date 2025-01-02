THISDAY Awards: Banker of the Year

Walter Akpani

With several decades of banking experience, Walter Akpani is likened to a fine wine that improves with age. Akpani has grown in stature and influence throughout his extensive career.

As the Managing Director and CEO of Providus Bank, he stands out as one of the most accomplished bankers in Nigeria. His journey began as a pioneer staff member of ICON Stockbrokers, and he has since played pivotal roles in several financial institutions, including serving on the restructuring team at Commercial Trust Bank, contributing to the establishment of Standard Trust Bank Plc, now United Bank for Africa, and helping to launch Platinum Bank Limited.

Under Akpani’s leadership, Providus Bank has achieved numerous milestones, building on the legacy of United Mortgage Bank Limited, which has since transformed into Providus Bank. His tenure is marked by a series of successful initiatives and strategic business deals that underscore his prowess as a finance manager and stockbroker.

Adora Umeoji

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc, Adaora Umeoji, grew through the ranks with several achievements to match. In the 2024 financial year, she once again demonstrated her exceptional leadership skills, propelling the bank to new heights of financial performance in the financial institution’s recently released half-year 2024 results.

Under Umeoji’s strategic guidance, Zenith Bank has consistently outperformed its peers and solidified its position as a leading financial institution in Nigeria and across Africa. Zenith Bank’s audited results for the half-year ended 30 June 2024, showed that the bank recorded an impressive triple-digit growth of 117 per cent in gross earnings from N967.3 billion reported in the half-year of 2023 to N2.1 trillion in H1 2024. This superior performance was achieved even as the Nigerian banking industry navigates a challenging macro environment.

According to the bank’s audited half-year financial results presented to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) recently, the triple-digit growth in the top line also drove growth in the bottom line as the Group recorded a 108 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit before tax, from N350 billion in H1 2023 to N727 billion in H1 2024.

Umeoji is an alumnus of the prestigious Harvard Business School where she attended the Advanced Management Program (AMP) and an alumnus of Columbia Business School with a Certificate in the Global Banking Program. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology from the University of Jos, a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and a First-Class honors in Law from Baze University, Abuja. She holds a Master of Laws from the University of Salford, United Kingdom, a Master in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Calabar, and also has a doctorate in business administration from Apollos University, USA.