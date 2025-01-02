Super Eagles’ Nwabali Orphaned by Passing of His Mother

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Super Eagles Number 1 goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, has been orphaned by the passing of his mother.

The South Africa-based Chippa United FC safe hands announced the death of his mother on the X social media platform on New Year day.

“A very very crazy world indeed. Rip mom, worst year of my life already,” Nwabali announced the sad news with emojis of tears and heartbreak without stating the cause of her death.

The death of Stanley Nwabali’s mother is coming barely two months after the passing of his father last November.

The goalkeeper braved the news of the death of his father on the eve of Super Eagles crucial AFCON 2025 qualifier against Benin Republic in Uyo. He only announced the sad news to his international teammates after the match that ended in a one-all draw.

The irony of Nwabali’s mother’s death was that it occurred barely hours after the Nigerian international posted a video recap of his exploits in the just ended year. He won a silver in the AFCON 2023 that took place last February in Côte d’Ivoire and helped Eagles to book a place in the AFCON 2025 with a game to spare. He also had a great season with his South African club.

“2024 was a good year, we’re doubling everything in 2025. Thank you Chippa United FC. Thank you Super Eagles. Thanks to all my fans. Let’s do more!” Nwabali wrote as footnote to that video.

He has now joined the like of Victor Osimhen who has lost both parents.