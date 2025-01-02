Ogbomoso Club to Offer Bursary to Indigent Students 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A social club, the Ogbomoso Pivotal Club, has announced its annual education bursary awards for indigent tertiary institution students from Ogbomosoland.

A statement by the Chairman, Education Committee of the club, Mr. Suara Adeyemi, said the awards aim to support students from the five local government areas of Ogbomosoland who are facing financial difficulties.

According to him, eligible applicants must be indigenes of Ogbomosoland, registered students of public tertiary institutions, and demonstrate good academic performance with a minimum CGPA of 3.00/5.00, adding that they must also have completed their first year and not be in their final year.

The statement read: “The applicants must submit a typed application letter, not exceeding 500 words, addressed to the Chairman, Education Committee, Ogbomoso Pivotal Club, Lagos. The letter should include the candidate’s name, tertiary institution, course of study, year of study, town or village in Ogbomosoland, and local government area, as well as reasons why they deserve the bursary award.

“The application letter must be accompanied by a completed Pivotal Bursary Award online application form; evidence of being an indigene of Ogbomosoland and a letter from the Oba in Ogbomosoland; photocopies of WAEC/NECO/SSCE results and JAMB admission letter; a photocopy of the candidate’s current tertiary institution identity card; a letter from the candidate’s current Head of Department or Dean of Student Affairs and a current passport photograph.

“All applications with supporting documents should be uploaded to the Ogbomoso Pivotal Club website and a copy sent to the Office of the Chairman, Education Committee, via email at onbomosopivotalclub1982@gmail.com. The deadline for submission is four weeks from the date of publication.

“The Ogbomoso Pivotal Club is committed to empowering youths, communities and supporting local businesses.”