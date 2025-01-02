  • Thursday, 2nd January, 2025

NIPR: Nigeria Can Tackle Current Challenges with Effective Leadership

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), has said the country needs effective leadership to overcome its current socio-economic challenges.

The NIPR President, Chairman of Council, Dr. Ike Neliaku, in a New Year message to Nigerians yesterday in Abuja, said the country possessed the strength, potential and viability to be great as a nation.

He however lamented leadership remains a challenge that needed to be addressed for a better Nigeria.

In the message signed by the Institute’s Director of Public Relations, Mr. Stanley Ogadigo, the President emphasised that for leaders to be exceptional, they need to communicate effectively.

He said: “It is important to note that value of leadership cannot be quantified. Effective leadership is required across public, private, formal and informal sectors to tackle developmental challenges that the nation faces today.”

He admonished citizens to embrace the culture of good followership.

According to him, “It is equally vital to understand that effective leadership must rest on the shoulders of strong followers for meaningful development to occur.”

The NIPR boss said his organisation has the largest body of knowledge in leadership communication in Nigeria.

He therefore said that the institute was willing and ready to support in the efforts to build the capacity of leaders that will offer quality service to the populace.

He charged Nigerians to move into the new year with hope, confidence and faith, engaging in relationships that will inspire a brighter Nigeria.

