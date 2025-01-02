Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is THISDAY Woman of the Year

•Dangote, Adenuga, Ovia, Oramah, Kyari, Farotimi, Rabiu, Imoukhuede, Agbaje, Indimi, Bero, Obaro emerge Titans

•Unveils other categories of nominees

Our Correspondents





In recognition of her exceptional leadership and strategic vision for the future of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) which saw her reappointment for a second term, the Director General of the global trade body, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala has been nominated as THISDAY Woman of the Year.

Likewise, the Chairman of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; the Chairman of Globacom, Chief Mike Adenuga; founder of BUA Group, Abdulsamad Ishaku Rabiu; Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Jim Ovia; President of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank); embattled human rights activist and lawyer, Dele Farotimi; Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPCL), Mele Kyari; CEO/Managing Director, First Exploration & Petroleum Development Company Limited, Demola Bero, were nominated Titans of the Year.

Others who were also nominated in the Titans of the Year category, which is made up of those who through their vision, action, guts and courage have made a lasting impact on Nigeria, include renowned business mogul, Alhaji Muhammad Ali Indimi; Chairman of Access Holdings, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede; Group Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Segun Agbaje, and founder of SystemSpecs Nigeria Limited, John Tanimola Obaro.

Also, in recognition of their contribution towards nation-building and their respective accomplishments over the course of their careers, former President Goodluck Jonathan; advertising guru, Biodun Shobanjo, Aminu Bello Masari, Olusegun Osunkeye, Atedo Peterside, Fola Adeola, Udoma Udo Udoma, Chris Okeke, and Hakeem Belo-Osagie were all nominated for the THISDAY’s Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Others that were also nominated for the THISDAY Lifetime Achievement Awards were former Senate President, David Mark; Yemi Ogunbiyi, Martin Luther Agwai, Salihu Ibrahim, and Ango Abdulahi.

Equally, former Group Managing Director of Access Holdings, late Hebert Wigwe, a banking icon who helped in developing some of Africa’s biggest companies in the construction, telecommunications, energy, oil and gas sectors through Access Bank and the late President of the foremost igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo and entrepreneur, late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, were nominated for the THISDAY Posthumous Awards.

The Board of Editors of the THISDAY Group also unveiled nominations for the Bank of the Year, Banker of the Year, Global Bank of the Year, Brand of the Year, Company of the Year, Product of the Year, Minister of the Year, Governor of the Year, Senator of the Year, Representative of the Year, Government Agency of the Year, Investor of the Year, Transaction of the Year and Young Global Leader of the Year.

Okonjo-Iweala is the first woman and first African to serve as Director-General of the WTO. She has been consistently praised by members of the global trade body for her outstanding leadership at the Geneva-based organisation.

Her reappointment highlighted the strong support for her efforts to enhance the WTO’s relevance and capacity in addressing the evolving challenges of global trade.

Amid significant global economic challenges, she strengthened the WTO’s ability to support its members and set a forward-looking agenda for the organisation. Her leadership was instrumental in securing meaningful outcomes at pivotal moments, including the 12th and 13th Ministerial Conferences (MC12 and MC13), where major milestones were achieved.

She has displayed a strong commitment to ensuring that the WTO remains responsive, inclusive, and results-driven.

Woman Of The Year

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala:

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), has cemented her status as a global leader through her transformative achievements in 2024.

Under her leadership, the WTO brokered historic trade agreements that bolstered global economic recovery, especially for developing nations.

She championed equitable vaccine distribution and climate-resilient trade policies, ensuring that marginalised economies gained access to critical resources.

Her advocacy for women’s empowerment in global trade has inspired initiatives that amplify female entrepreneurs worldwide.

Okonjo-Iweala’s unwavering commitment to fairness, innovation, and global unity defines her as a trailblazer deserving the title of Woman of the Year 2024.

winners of Titans of the year….

ALIKO DANGOTE

– For Dangote Refineries & Petrochemicals

Nigerian businessman and industrialist, Alhaji Aliko Dangote is the President, Dangote Group and is referred to as the first man who built a private refinery in Nigeria.

Inaugurated on May 22, 2023

the Dangote Petroleum Refinery which had since commenced operations is a 650,000 barrels per day (BPD) integrated refinery owned by Dangote Group, making it the largest single-train refinery in the world with an investment valued at $19 billion at full capacity.

It is a multi-billion dollar project that will create a market for $21 billion per annum of Nigerian crude and designed to process Nigerian crude with the ability to further process other crudes.

The private refinery was designed to end the country’s refined oil and petroleum products import to help conserved scarce Foreign Exchange and to create jobs.

The refinery will meet 100 per cent of the Nigerian requirement of all refined products and surplus of each of the products for export, thereby earning FX and reducing pressure on the local currency.

BENEDICT ORAMAH

– Financing Nigeria at a critical time

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) under the watch

of its President/Chairman of the Board of Directors, Prof. Benedict Oramah, has advanced critical financing to Nigeria particularly at a time when the country was experiencing fiscal constraints to implement its developmental projects.

Among other interventions. Afreximbank had participated as a lender, bookrunner, and agent in a syndicated facility of up to EUR 2 billion for the Bank of Industry (BoI) to enable the development finance bank critical projects and drive sustainable development in the country.

Afreximbank also arranged a $650 million financing facility for Oando Petroleum and Natural Gas Company Limited to acquire a 20 per cent participating interest in a Nigerian joint venture.

The bank further approved a $200 million Corporate Finance Facility to support BUA Industries Limited’s expansion plans. The first tranche of $150 million was disbursed in October 2024.

SAMAD ISHAKU RABIU

– Investing across Nigeria

Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, Abdul Samad Rabiu is the Founder/ Chairman of BUA Group, a Nigerian conglomerate concentrating on manufacturing, infrastructure and agriculture and producing over $2.5 billion in revenue.

BUA has expanded further into steel, producing billets, importing iron ore, and constructing multiple rolling mills in Nigeria. The company acquired Nigerian oil mills Limited, the largest edible oil processing company in Nigeria. In 2005 BUA started two flour-milling plants, in Lagos and in Kano. By 2008, BUA had broken an eight-year monopoly in the Nigerian sugar industry by commissioning the second largest sugar refinery in sub-Saharan Africa. In 2009 the company went on to acquire a controlling stake in a publicly listed Cement Company in Northern Nigeria and began to construct a $900 million cement plant in Edo State, completing it in early 2015.

Only recently, Rabiu, disclosed that the company plans to increase cement production to about 11 million metric tons by 2025 boost availability as well as gain more market access and share.

Mele Kyari

– Restoring the refineries

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), Mele Kyari, has worked tirelessly to restore the NNPC and make it one of the most formidable National Oil Companies (NOCs) globally.

Under Kyari’s astute leadership, the NNPC has revamped phase one of the 210,000 barrels per day Port Harcourt refinery which hit a 70 per cent production milestone at its reopening in November, 2024.

Similarly, the 125,000 bpd Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC), which had been inactive for several years, is now significantly back on stream and operating at 60 per cent capacity. These were feats not thought possible a few months back.

Kyari has overseen the ramping up of oil production from a lowly 1 million bpd to about 1.7 million bpd, literally leading the charge to remove all the bottlenecks that had hobbled oil output as well as mobilising the security forces to minimise the massive oil theft in the Niger Delta.

He has turned the national oil company around from being a loss making entity to a profit-oriented one and has made it a task to release the company’s annual financial statement to the public.

Demola Bero

– Creating a National Oil Major

Ademola Adeyemi-Bero is a well-known figure in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry. As the founder and Chief Executive Officer of FIRST E&P, he has contributed immensely to Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

With over 33 years of experience in the industry, Adeyemi-Bero has worked with top players in the sector. With him in the saddle, FIRST E&P has achieved significant milestones, including the attainment of first oil and contributing to Nigeria’s Decade of Gas initiative.

Adeyemi-Bero’s vision of creating a Nigerian oil major is centered around building a sustainable and successful integrated oil and gas business. Recently appointed the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), under his watch, First E&P, has achieved several notable milestones in its operations.

First E&P has successfully increased its production levels from its operated assets, drilled and completed several new wells and made significant progress in the development of its operated fields. It is also part of the consortium that recently bought some oil assets from Shell.

Mohammed Indimi

– Ramping up oil production

Mohammed Indimi, a Nigerian businessman and chairman of Oriental Energy Resources Limited, has been instrumental in helping to ramp up oil production in Nigeria, with his huge investments in the sector.

Indimi is widely recognised as a leader in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, and his company, Oriental Energy Resources Limited, is considered one of the most successful indigenous oil companies.

Through the company, Ndimi recently unveiled a $315 million Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel, which is expected to increase Nigeria’s oil production capacity by 30,000 barrels per day soon.

The increased oil production capacity is expected to contribute significantly to Nigeria’s economic growth and development, create job opportunities and stimulate economic activity in the country.

Mike Adenuga

– Ramping up oil production

Mike Adenuga, through his company Conoil Producing, is playing a significant role in ramping up oil production in Nigeria. One of the earliest local upstream operators, Conoil has been operating a number of assets in the Niger Delta.

Under Adenuga’s leadership, Conoil has demonstrated remarkable financial success, a testament to his strategic vision and leadership in the oil industry. His commitment to investing in the company’s infrastructure and operations continues to drive growth in the sector.

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede

– Banking beyond Nigeria

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, a distinguished financier and visionary leader, redefined banking in Nigeria and across Africa. As the former Group Managing Director of Access Bank, Aig-Imoukhuede spearheaded the transformation of the institution into a leading pan-African financial services powerhouse. Under his leadership, Access Bank expanded its footprint spanning 3 continents and over 20 countries reshaping its financial landscape.

Beyond traditional banking, Aig-Imoukhuede championed diversification into pensions, insurance, and asset management, driving economic inclusion and sustainable growth. His foresight positioned Access Holdings as a key player in addressing Africa’s financial challenges while unlocking vast opportunities across sectors.

Aig-Imoukhuede’s influence extends beyond corporate achievements. Through philanthropy and mentorship, he has inspired a new generation of African leaders, earning global recognition for his commitment to innovation and economic development on the continent. His legacy exemplifies banking that transcends borders and transforms societies.

Jim Ovia

– Banking beyond Nigeria

Jim Ovia, founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank, has positioned the institution as a catalyst for economic growth across Africa and beyond. The bank’s recent entry into Paris, France, in 2024, reinforces its commitment to facilitating trade and investment between Africa and Europe, while its established presence in Ghana, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia bolsters its influence across West Africa.

Zenith Bank is a key driver of non-oil export promotion, supporting Nigerian businesses in accessing global markets. Additionally, the bank actively collaborates with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to boost intra-African trade, enhancing economic integration across the continent.

With gross earnings of N2.9 trillion in the first nine months of 2024, a 118 per cent year-on-year growth, and a brand value of N201.5 billion, Zenith Bank exemplifies innovation and strategic impact under Ovia’s visionary leadership.

Segun Agbaje

– Driving shareholder value

Since assuming the role of Managing Director/CEO of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) in 2011, Segun Agbaje has demonstrated a commitment to enhancing shareholder value and redefining customer-centric banking. At the start of his tenure, the bank’s share price was approximately N12.30. Under his leadership, it surged significantly, reaching N31.80 by June 2014.

The strategic transformation of GTBank into Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) in 2021 marked a new chapter, enabling the group to diversify its operations across banking, payments, pensions, and asset management. This expansion has further solidified its position as a leading financial services group. By December 2024, GTCO’s share price achieved a high of N57, reflecting the market’s confidence in Agbaje’s leadership.

Agbaje’s focus on innovation and customer satisfaction has not only strengthened the bank’s reputation but also positioned it as a driver of shareholder value in Nigeria’s financial sector.

Dele Farotimi

The trial and criminalisation of free speech

Dele Farotimi, a prominent Nigerian human rights lawyer and activist, embodies resilience in the face of systemic oppression.

Known for his bold critiques of governance and social injustice, he was targeted with threats, lawsuits, and public vilification aimed at silencing his voice, which culminated to his gestapo-styled arrest on December 3, 2024, by the Ekiti State Police Command, afterwhich he was detained for 21 days over alleged defamation tied to his book Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System.

Farotimi’s ordeal exposed the weaponisation of the legal system against dissent. Despite harsh detention conditions and stringent bail terms, including a N30 million bond and media restrictions, his unwavering stance on governance and social justice in the shrinking space for free speech in Nigeria and his enduring commitment to truth and accountability, puts him on the radar.

John Tanimola Obaro

– Advancing payment systems

John Tanimola Obaro is the CEO of SystemSpecs, which he founded in 1992 as a human capital management and financial software solutions company to revolutionize payment system in Nigeria and beyond.

In 2011, Obaro, through his company SystemSpecs, signed an agreement with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to deploy its wholly homegrown Remita software for the implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy that enabled e-payment and e-collection of all inflows, remittances and expenditure of the federal government for enhanced transparency and increased efficiency. With Remita, Obaro’s was able to block all financial loopholes and saved billions of Naira for the federal government, through TSA.

Nominees: Banker of the Year

Walter Akpani

With several decades of banking experience, Walter Akpani is likened to a fine wine that improves with age. Akpani has grown in stature and influence throughout his extensive career.

As the Managing Director and CEO of Providus Bank, he stands out as one of the most accomplished bankers in Nigeria. His journey began as a pioneer staff member of ICON Stockbrokers, and he has since played pivotal roles in several financial institutions, including serving on the restructuring team at Commercial Trust Bank, contributing to the establishment of Standard Trust Bank Plc, now United Bank for Africa, and helping to launch Platinum Bank Limited.

Under Akpani’s leadership, Providus Bank has achieved numerous milestones, building on the legacy of United Mortgage Bank Limited, which has since transformed into Providus Bank. His tenure is marked by a series of successful initiatives and strategic business deals that underscore his prowess as a finance manager and stockbroker.

Adora Umeoji

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc, Adaora Umeoji, grew through the ranks with several achievements to match. In the 2024 financial year, she once again demonstrated her exceptional leadership skills, propelling the bank to new heights of financial performance in the financial institution’s recently released half-year 2024 results.

Under Umeoji’s strategic guidance, Zenith Bank has consistently outperformed its peers and solidified its position as a leading financial institution in Nigeria and across Africa. Zenith Bank’s audited results for the half-year ended 30 June 2024, showed that the bank recorded an impressive triple-digit growth of 117 per cent in gross earnings from N967.3 billion reported in the half-year of 2023 to N2.1 trillion in H1 2024. This superior performance was achieved even as the Nigerian banking industry navigates a challenging macro environment.

According to the bank’s audited half-year financial results presented to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) recently, the triple-digit growth in the top line also drove growth in the bottom line as the Group recorded a 108 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit before tax, from N350 billion in H1 2023 to N727 billion in H1 2024.

Umeoji is an alumnus of the prestigious Harvard Business School where she attended the Advanced Management Program (AMP) and an alumnus of Columbia Business School with a Certificate in the Global Banking Program. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology from the University of Jos, a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and a First-Class honors in Law from Baze University, Abuja. She holds a Master of Laws from the University of Salford, United Kingdom, a Master in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Calabar, and also has a doctorate in business administration from Apollos University, USA.

Nominees: Global Bank of the Year

African Export-Import Bank

(Afreximbank)

Recently, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the World Trade Organization (WTO) to amplify the impact of their strategically aligned joint efforts of promoting global trade leveraging Africa’s unique resource endowment. The MoU is one of the many efforts towards deepening key trade development activities on the continent.

In a bid to support the federal government in stabilising Nigeria’s exchange rate, Afreximbank extended a $3billion emergency crude oil repayment loan to Nigeria.

The deal came over a year after NNPCL had similarly secured a $5 billion corporate finance commitment from the same Afreximbank to fund major investments in Nigeria’s upstream sector.

Aside from Nigeria, the bank is in close collaboration with the countries of the BRICS bloc and the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) and with the Arab Africa Trade Bridge (AATB), a $1.5bn multi-donor, inter-regional program to address the issues of food insecurity in the Arab and African regions amidst the ongoing global food security crisis.

UBA Plc

The United Bank of Africa (UBA) has solidified its position as a leading financial institution, not just in Nigeria, but across the African continent and beyond.

With its tagline “One Brand, Global Influence,” the financial institution has continued to demonstrate a commitment to providing innovative financial solutions to individuals and businesses alike.

For 75 years, the Pan-African bank has transformed from a mustard seed to a thriving global powerhouse, creating a strong footprint in 24 Global locations while igniting success.

With a presence in 20 African countries and four global centres: London, New York, Paris, and Dubai, UBA has established itself as a truly global financial institution. Its expansive network ensures that it can meet the needs of its customers wherever they are, delivering world-class banking services with a local touch.

Access Bank Plc

Recently, Access Bank UK Limited announced the official opening of its Hong Kong branch (a restricted licence bank). The expansion represents a key milestone in the bank’s global growth strategy and underscores its commitment to serving clients in the Asia-Pacific region. The launch of the Hong Kong branch established The Access Bank UK Limited as the first West African bank to enter the territory, a groundbreaking move to facilitate and accelerate trade flows between Asia and Africa. As a leading international financial centre and gateway to Asia, Hong Kong is ideally positioned to become a strategic hub, strengthening trade and connectivity between the region and Africa. Through its presence in Hong Kong, Access Bank has capitalise on the expanding economic partnership between Asia and Africa, supporting the increasing flow of trade between these regions. The Access Bank train recently stopped in Paris, one of Europe’s most important financial centres since the 19th century, Paris is also the financial hub of France, since most major French financial institutions and France’s largest stock exchange, Euronext Paris, are headquartered there.

Nominees: Minister of the Year

Mr. Wale Edun

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy,

As minister saddled with overseeing/managing the nation’s finances and the economy at a time of serious economic downturn, not many would envy his job.

While the current reforms initiated by the Tinubu administration has had a biting effect on the populace, the minister has remained focused on building an economy that is anchored on a robust economic growth trajectory.

He has repeatedly remarked that under the Tinubu administration, the nation’s revenue has been revamped.

This is given practical expression by the stellar performance of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) which significantly overshot their revenue targets ajout by September last year.

Despite a crushing inflation following bold reforms, the economy still posted a modest growth in the last quarter under his watch.

The current tax reforms and aggressive revenue drive are some of the major focus areas of the minister.

Dr. Mohammed Ali Pate,

Minister of Health and Social Welfare

A globally recognised physician, Mohammed Ali Pate has been working assiduously to turn around the malaise in the health system. He has made unrelenting in reforming the primary healthcare.

Pate and his lieutenants handled some health emergencies successfully, including averting the spread of monkey pox in the country.

Festus Keyamo

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development

Since his assumption of office as the Minister of Aviation and Aerospce Development, Festus Keyamo is largely perceived by keen watchers of the aviation sector as having struck the right chords in several respects, ranging from his uncompromising stance on ensuring that Nigerian carriers on the international routes enjoy due reciprocity from countries that share Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) with Nigeria and according Nigerian Air travellers their deserved rights.

He has also been reasonably supportive of domestic airlines.

Keyamo also scores high in the area of ensuring safety standards by regulatory agencies.

Ezenwo Nyesom Wike

Minister of FCT

Arguably, Wike is one of the most visible and active ministers of the Tinubu administration. In about 18 months, the minister has given the Federal Capital Territory a major face-lift.

Although the satellite towns have not benefited much from his massive infrastructural revolution, the minister has transformed a major part of the city into huge construction site.

One of his achievements was the ability to convince the president to remove the FCT from the Treasury Single Account (TSA), a move considered pivotal to the successes he has made in delivering on infrastructure.

He was also instrumental to the recent huge revenue generation profile of the FCT through encouraging the FCT Intern Revenue Service (FCT-IRS).

Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo,

Minister of Interior

In his early days,the minister attracted plaudits from many Nigerians with the way he ordered the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to ease the misery of many citizens seeking to procure the Nigerian passport.

Since becoming the Minister of Interior, he has initiated unprecedented reforms, clearly propelling many agencies under his watch to reforms.

A consummate businessman and consultant with a robust background in ICT, he has been in the forefront of driving technology to transform agencies under his ministry.Tunji-Ojo’s resolve to decongest correctional facilities through the clearance of fines and compensations worth N585 million for 4,068 inmates showcased his compassionate approach to criminal justice reform.

Nominees: Governor of the Year

Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State

Lagos State has witnessed infrastructural development since Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu emerged as Governor on May 29, 2019.

The state of aquatic splendour experienced significant infrastructural development under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

One of the notable achievements is the completion and commissioning of 172 roads, totaling 177.93 kilometers, as well as ongoing projects covering 298.22 kilometers of roads and 2.510 kilometers of bridges.

Some other key infrastructure projects include the Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge: A significant project aimed at enhancing transportation and alleviating traffic congestion; Abiola-Onijemo link road with a bridge: Another crucial project focused on improving connectivity across the state; Old Ojo road dual carriageway: A project designed to enhance transportation and reduce travel time, and Eti-Osa – Lekki – Epe Expressway: An ongoing project aimed at improving connectivity and reducing traffic congestion.

In addition, the Sanwo-Olu’s administration has also launched the Red Line Rail and expanded the Blue Line operations, marking historic milestones in the state’s infrastructure development .

Overall, Lagos State’s infrastructural development under Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration has been impressive, with a focus on improving transportation, connectivity, and the overall quality of life for residents.

Peter Mbah

Enugu state

In less than 19 months after assuming office as Governor of Enugu State on May 29, 2023,

Peter Mbah is taking governance to the underserved in the Coal City State through various initiatives. He has raised the State’s IGR from a paltry N25 billion annually to a whooping N144 billion in under 19 months in office has his eyes set on achieving N220 billion the end of 2025.

Since his inauguration, he has demonstrated a commitment to transforming the state into a premier destination for business, investment, tourism, and living.

One of his key focus areas is the justice sector. He appointed Dr. Kingsley Tochi Udeh to oversee reforms, which have been instrumental in bringing about positive change.

To address insecurity, Governor Mbah has ruled out political correctness, reaffirming his dedication to ensuring the safety of all residents.

Additionally, he aims to grow Enugu State’s economy, which will likely have a positive impact on underserved communities.

While specific details on programs targeting underserved areas are limited, Governor Mbah’s overall vision and initiatives suggest a proactive approach to governance, which may benefit these communities.

Umo Eno

Akwa Ibom State

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has made an identifiable impact since assuming office in May 2023.

Some of the areas the governor has received commendation for including infrastructure development, especially in rural communities. Some of his landmark projects include Road Construction: Over 157 road projects have been undertaken across the 31 Local Government Areas, with many completed and inaugurated; Ibom Model Farm: A collaborative project with Songhai Farms to promote agricultural revolution and food security; Arise Park: A family-themed park with recreational facilities, expected to be one of the best in the nation .

In the area of agricultural revolution he has undertaken initiatives like the Arise Home Farms Scheme and Work-Free Farm Days have boosted agricultural production; under the entrepreneurial Accelerator Programme, over 2,000 youths have been trained, with each participant receiving a 500,000 Naira seed grant and he has been promoting SMEs.

Sheriff Oborevwori

Delta State

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has been driving infrastructural development in Delta State through various projects and initiatives. In terms of road infrastructure, he has focused on constructing and rehabilitating roads across the state, including the Upper and Lower Erejuwa Roads, Gabriel Mabiaku Road, and Esisi Road to Estate Roundabout in Warri. Additionally, he has approved the construction of several new roads in Ughelli North to alleviate traffic congestion. The governor has also prioritised bridge construction, with the Kwale-Beneku bridge linking Ndokwa West and Ndokwa East LGAs nearing completion. This bridge will significantly improve connectivity and commerce in the region. Furthermore, Oborevwori has initiated urban renewal projects in Warri and Sapele, aiming to restore these cities to their old glory .

In Sapele, over 16 kilometers of roads are being constructed or rehabilitated, including the Major Bowen Road and Benin Road. The governor has also invested in education and healthcare infrastructure, including the completion of projects at the Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro, and the establishment of the College of Health Technology, Ovrode.

Overall, Governor Oborevwori’s efforts to drive infrastructural development in Delta State are aimed at improving the quality of life for citizens, promoting economic growth, and positioning the state for sustainable development.

Uba Sani

Kaduna State

Governor Uba Sani has made significant strides in tackling insecurity in Kaduna State through a multi-faceted approach. He has established the Kaduna State Security Trust Fund to support security operations and has also initiated a three-pronged approach to address security challenges.

Key Strategies:

Enhanced Collaboration: Governor Sani has fostered robust collaboration with security agencies, resulting in improved intelligence gathering and sharing. This synergy has led to a significant reduction in major security incidents in the state.

Joint Strategy with Northern States: Recognizing the regional nature of insecurity, Governor Sani has advocated for a joint strategy among northern states to combat insecurity and banditry effectively .

Proactive Governance: Governor Sani’s administration has demonstrated a commitment to proactive governance, reducing the cost of governance and allocating resources to critical areas such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure development.

These efforts have contributed to an improvement in the security situation in Kaduna State, with Governor Sani reporting a reduction in major security incidents in recent months.

Nominees: House Member of The Year

Hon. Babajimi Benson

He is representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency in Lagos State in the House of Representatives. Benson was first elected in 2015 and was re-elected in 2019 and 2023.

Currently, he serves as the Chairman of the House Committee on Defence and has introduced several bills and motions aimed at enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of security agents in the fight against insecurity.

Benson sponsored the Nigerian Armed Forces Support Fund bill, designed to improve the country’s defence capabilities.

He also submitted a petition before the House against the Accountant General of the Federation for his refusal to pay salaries and pension arrears of officers who retired from the Federal Civil Service between 2012 and 2020.

Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere

He currently serves as a member representing Ideato Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. He also serves as the chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources and Downstream.

He co-sponsored the South East Development Commission Bill assented to by President Bola Tinubu.

Ugochinyere also co-sponsored a bill seeking to amend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 to limit the period which any individual can serve as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from two terms of four years each, to a single six year tenure. The Bill also seeks an amendment for rotation of the Presidency across the six geo-political zones in the country.

The Bill was rejected by the members of the House. However, Ugochinyere assured that the Bill would be represented before the House.

Hon. Benjami Kalu

He currently serves as the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives. He represents the Bende federal constituency. He is also the Chairman of the House Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution.

Kalu is the convener of the Peace in the South East Project (PISE), which aims to use non-kinetic means to resolve insecurity in the South East Region.

With over 100 bills to his name, he has been instrumental to much needed amendments to national laws, including the Acts Authentication Act and the Nigerian Communications Act, to mention a few. He has also, through legislative interventions, pioneered the creation of critical public institutions such as the Federal Capital Territory Education Resource Centre. Kalu co-sponsored the bill for the establishment of the South-East Development Commission in the 10th House.

Nominees: Bank of the Year

Zenith Bank

Zenith Bank has been recognised as “Bank of the Year” for its exceptional leadership, innovation, and unwavering commitment to sustainable banking. Under the strategic direction of its leadership, notably with the appointment of Dame Adaora Umeoji as the first female Group CEO, the bank has demonstrated remarkable resilience and forward-thinking.

Zenith’s global footprint, exemplified by the recent launch of its Paris branch, underscores its ambition to expand and serve international markets. The bank’s consistent recognition with accolades such as Global Finance’s Best Bank in Nigeria and International Banker’s Most Sustainable Bank reflects its strong governance, operational excellence, and adaptability.

Zenith’s continued investment in cutting-edge technology and its robust customer-centric approach position it at the forefront of Nigeria’s banking sector.

This confluence of strategic foresight and operational efficiency has solidified its reputation as a leader in the industry, making it a deserving recipient of the “Bank of the Year” award

Access Bank

Access Bank’s recognition as “Bank of the Year” underscores its strategic leadership, rapid expansion, and commitment to innovation and sustainability. With the steady launch of Access Bank branches across Africa and swift entry into new markets, the bank has solidified its presence as a pan-African financial powerhouse.

Recognised as the Best Digital Bank at the 2024 Digital Jurist Awards, Access Bank continues to lead in digital transformation. Its commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles earned it Euromoney’s award for Best Bank for ESG, reinforcing its reputation as a responsible corporate leader.

These achievements reflect Access Bank’s strategic foresight, operational excellence, and role as a key driver of growth in Africa and beyond.

Providus Bank

Providus Bank has earned the “Bank of the Year” title for its transformative strides in Nigeria’s banking sector. Its acquisition of Unity Bank, which expanded its network to 243 branches nationwide, marked a pivotal step in its journey to becoming a tier-one institution.

Renowned for technological excellence, Providus Bank introduced the World MasterCard, enabling seamless international transactions with dual-currency functionality, a first in its class. Further solidifying its impact, the bank partnered with Mastercard to launch the AmphiCard, a groundbreaking solution tailored for SMEs, showcasing its commitment to driving entrepreneurship and economic growth. These achievements reflect Providus Bank’s strategic vision, innovation, and dedication to empowering businesses and individuals, cementing its position as a leader in the industry.

Nominees: Brand of the Year

Indomie

Talk of a dogged and consistent brand with an intentional approach to rule the market and Indomie will readily come to mind. Though it’s often argued that its early entry into the market is the major advantage it has over competitions, the story of Indomie as a market leader is more than that.

From humble beginnings in 1995 at a time noodles was alien to the Nigerian market, Indomie was introduced with a bang and recorded an immediate hit. However, despite it’s immediate success story, the promoters of the brand didn’t allow complacency to discourage them from pushing in all fronts and deploring all known marketing solutions, whether below the line or above the line, including advertising, sponsorship, experiential and Public Relations. Within a short period, Indomie became a household name in Nigeria, and a market leader in the instant noodle industry, through a combination of factors, including early entry, Consistent quality, Localized product offerings, memorable advertising and Wide-reaching distribution.

Globacom

Globacom is Nigeria’s indigenous telecoms giant, owned by Mike Adenuga (Jnr) that was enlisted into the Nigerian telecoms market in 2003, two years after MTN and Econet Wireless (Now Airtel) had rolled out their commercial GSM services in Nigeria, while offering per minute billing system that raised the cost of telecoms services to the high roof.

Globacom rolled out in 2003 with per second billing system, a development that crashed the cost of telecoms services at a time when the first two GSM telecoms operators had told Nigerians that per second billing was not possible in Nigeria.

Globacom, in 2010 berthed its submarine cable called the Glo1 in Nigeria, from the United Kingdom, with a capacity of 640 Gigabit per second, stretching 9,800km, designed to enhance broadband and internet penetration in Nigeria.

MTN

MTN Nigeria is the first telecoms company in Nigeria to roll out its commercial GSM services in 2001. Today, it is the largest telecoms network in Nigeria, with a subscriber base of 80.4 million and a market share of 51.09 per cent as at October 2024. MTN has also maintained a leading position in the mobile number portability service, which allows telecoms subscribers to port from their original network to another network of choice, in search of better service quality, while still retaining their initial GSM numbers on the new network.

MTN is also the first telecoms company in Nigeria to launch 5G services. During its 5G launch in September 2022 in Lagos, the telecoms giant promised to carry out 5G commercial launch in six other cities, which include: Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Kano, Owerri, and Maiduguri.

Nominees: Company of the Year

Dangote Petrochemical and Refining Company

The Dangote Group is a Nigerian multinational industrial conglomerate, founded by Aliko Dangote. It is the largest conglomerate in West Africa and one of the largest on the African continent. The group employs more than 30,000 people, generating revenue in excess of $4.1 billion in 2017.

On May 22, 2023, the Dangote Refinery was inaugurated in Lekki, Nigeria, which has the capacity to process about 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day, making it the largest single-train refinery in the world.

The core business focus of the Group, which started operations in 1978, is to provide local, value-added products and services that meet the ‘basic needs’ of the populace. Dangote Group is a diversified and fully integrated conglomerate. The Group’s interests span a range of sectors in Nigeria and across Africa.

Toleram Group

Tolaram Group is a holding company headquartered in Singapore with diversified business interests in consumer goods, fintech, infrastructure and industrials. It has a presence across Asia, Africa, Europe and South America.

Founded in 1948, in 1988, Tolaram Group began exporting to Nigeria instant noodles manufactured by Indofoods of the Salim Group of Indonesia and Maggi of the Nestlé brought by Indofood as well as its joint venture in Indonesia. Further investments were made in the country when the group absorbed the haulage business of Blackwood Hodge integrating it with its Indomie enterprise to deliver supplies to wholesalers.

Indomie instant noodles gradually thrived in the Nigerian market, significant growth was achieved after the return of democracy in 1999 and the brand soon came to dominate the market.

Oando Plc

Oando Plc has had a remarkable year, earning recognition as a leading energy company in Nigeria. One of its most notable achievements is winning the “Deal of the Year” award at the Africa Energy Week 2024, for its landmark acquisition of the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) from Eni, an Italian energy firm, for $783 million.

Under the leadership of its Group Chief Executive, Adewale Tinubu, Oando has demonstrated its commitment to excellence and innovation in the energy sector, transforming from a petroleum marketing company to a formidable integrated energy group, recognised globally for its industry leadership.

Oando became the first African company to achieve a cross-border inward listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), emerging as Nigeria’s first indigenous oil company with interest in producing deepwater assets.

Nominees: Product of the Year

Remita

Remita is a wholly indigenous e-payment and e-collection software solution that was developed by SystemSpecs to address human capital management and other financial services.

Remita has the capacity to send and receive funds from all commercial banks in Nigeria, including over 400 microfinance banks, and other payment channels such as debit cards, mobile wallets and e-wallets, among others.

The software has enabled government recoup several trillions of Naira from the over 17,000 accounts of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government, while providing multiple entry points for collections. The successful implementation of the federal government’s Treasury Single Account (TSA), though the Remita software, significantly blocked financial loopholes, reduced federal government’s debt servicing costs and aided effective use of surplus cash.

Moniepoint

Moniepoint’s recognition as “Bank of the Year” highlights its transformative contributions to Nigeria’s financial ecosystem, particularly in fostering trust and reliability in the banking system. Serving over 1.3 million businesses and processing approximately $12 billion in monthly transactions, Moniepoint has become a lifeline for SMEs. Its innovative approach includes disbursing over $70 million in working capital loans, addressing critical funding gaps for small businesses. Additionally, Moniepoint’s integrated platform offers payment processing, access to credit, and business management tools, empowering SMEs to thrive.

The company’s commitment to financial inclusion extends to underbanked individuals and businesses, ensuring widespread access to essential banking services. By combining technological innovation with a deep understanding of SME needs, Moniepoint has redefined banking in Nigeria. These achievements underscore its pivotal role in driving economic growth and solidify its position as a leader in the financial sector.

OXYGEN X AFRICA

Oxygen X is building Africa’s largest, most sustainable consumer credit company by making credit accessible and convenient for hardworking people in Africa, as well as by offering convenient credit solutions for the employed or entrepreneurs, which has undoubtedly revolutionised the digital lending space.

Oxygen X Finance Company Limited, a subsidiary of Access Holdings Plc, has built on the gains of its predecessor, Quickbucks, to expand to 10 million users, offering seamless loans to individuals and businesses through its intuitive app. By introducing AI-driven credit scoring, it halved default rates and disbursed over N500 billion in loans to underserved markets.

Oxygen X has also empowered small businesses, funding 150,000 entrepreneurs nationwide. Its success inspired global recognition, earning awards for innovation in financial inclusion, thus becoming a beacon of progress, bridging financial gaps and driving economic growth across Nigeria.

Nominees: Investor of the Year

Shell

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) is a global oil and gas company that is the pioneer and leader of the petroleum industry in Nigeria. SPDC is the operator of the NNPC/SPDC/Total Energies/NAOC Joint Venture and supplies onshore and shallow water oil and gas to domestic and export market from its operations in the Niger Delta.

The SPDC-operated JV supplies about 10% of Nigeria’s domestic natural gas. Today, it aims to produce more natural gas and is working with the government and NNPC to develop four of the federal government’s seven critical gas development projects. SPDC operates a network of 3,173 kilometres of flow lines and pipelines in the Niger Delta.

TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies. It is active in Nigeria mainly in oil and gas exploration and production, natural gas liquefaction as well as through our retail activities. TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited, TEPNG, an affiliate of TotalEnergies S.E., has operated in the upstream sector of the Nigerian hydrocarbon industry for almost 60 years and has added over 3.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent to Nigeria’s production to date. Incorporated in Nigeria in 1962, TEPNG has maintained strong and steadfast partnerships with Nigeria. TotalEnergies as a group is active in the whole value chain of oil and gas: upstream, midstream and downstream.

Indorama

Indorama Eleme Petrochemical Limited (IEPL), located in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria, is a Group Company of Indorama Corporation. It is a Poly-Olefins producer of a range of Polyethylene and Polypropylene products. IEPL was a 100% subsidiary of Nigerian Government-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) with the name Eleme Petrochemicals Company Limited (EPCL). When the erstwhile EPCL was privatized, under the Privatization Program, the Indorama Corporation emerged as the core investor and acquired the Unit in August 2006. Since then, IEPL has recorded several achievements of smooth & stable operations, enhanced production capacities, winning of several global awards & certifications, and has become a successful model of Nigeria’s Privatisation Program.