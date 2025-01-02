  • Thursday, 2nd January, 2025

‘NAHCON Remains Neutral in Discharging its Obligations’

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has reassured the public that it would remain neutral in discharging its obligations to stakeholders.

The Executive Chairman of NAHCON, Prof. Saleh Usman, gave the assurance  yesterday  in a statement by the commission’s Assistant Director, Information and Publication, Mrs Fatima Usara.

”In the light of recent complaints received after the announcement of the 10 lead Private Tour Operators certified to administer the 2025 Hajj operations under the private sector.

”The commission wishes to inform the public that it is ready to formally entertain grievances against any of the lead companies.

”This is in line with the Commission’s resolve to address any allegations against its decisions in a just and impartial manner, ” he said.

Usman called on groups with credible evidence justifying why any of the certified companies were not qualified to be among the lead companies to come forward with their claims on or before Friday, January 3, 2025..

”Such evidence will facilitate a review of the selection and thorough re-investigation that would enable the commission to take appropriate action should the allegations be substantiated,” he said.

Usman assured  the people  that all submissions would be treated with confidentiality, adding that all investigations would be conducted in line with the commission’s commitment to fairness.

He also appealed for the cooperation and understanding of stakeholders and the public in achieving its objectives.

