Katsina Traders Demand Rehabilitation of Deplorable Dutsin-safe-Yarkutungu Market Road

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Residents of Dutsin-safe and traders at the new Yarkutungu Market in Katsina metropolis have appealed to Governor Dikko Umaru Radda to rehabilitate the deplorable Dutsin-safe-Yarkutungu road.

The residents and traders, who spoke with THISDAY on Thursday, expressed concern over the deplorable condition of the road, calling on the governor to urgently consider the road in his ongoing urban renewal project.

They explained that criminal elements have taken advantage of the deteriorating condition of the market road to rob residents and traders plying the road, especially in the night.

One of the residents, Kabiru Mohammed, regretted that they continue to suffer every rainy season with water overtaking the deplorable road that leads to the market.

“The condition of the road is equally dangerous to our health due to the dust we inhale, especially during the dry season. We plead with the government to come and assist us and repair the road,” he added.

A trader in the market, Salisu Shamsudeen, said they have been battling with the dilapidated condition of the road for over 10 years despite several appeals to the state government.

He said: “The road has been a nightmare. Apart from the deplorable condition which makes our vehicles break down, criminals have taken the opportunity to rob commuters at night.”

However, efforts to reach the state Commissioner for Works, Mr. Sani Magaji-Ingawa, on the plea by the residents and traders were futile as of press time.