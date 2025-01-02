Galatasaray Celebrate Victor Osimhen @26

Turkish champions Galatasaray have celebrated the birthday of striker Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen clocked 26 years on Sunday and celebrated it back in Lagos with fanfare, gifting the needy and less privileged in the society foodstuffs and hundreds of tricycles amongst other amenities.

However, on his return to Turkey after the yuletide break, Galatasaray presented the Napoli loanee a birthday cake in training on Tuesday.

It’s now back to business for Osimhen and ‘Gala’ as they continue training for their Week 18 home clash against Goztepe in the Turkish Lig.

Galatasaray are on course for a third straight Turkish championship.

They have 44 points from 16 matches, eight points clear of closest rivals Fenerbache.