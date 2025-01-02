Enugu Gaming Commission Applauds Supreme Court Judgment

The Enugu State Gaming and Lotto Commission has thrown its weight behind the recent Supreme Court judgment, which nullified the National Lottery Act and also restricted the regulatory powers of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission to the Federal Capital Territory only.

Describing the judgement as a landmark, ESGC said the apex court’s verdict had reaffirmed the constitutional authority of state governments to regulate all gaming, lottery, and betting activities within their jurisdictions with the residual powers granted to states under the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

The commission was reacting to a recent article in a national daily BusinessDay newspaper, which highlighted the continued operations of lottery businesses nationwide despite the judgment and the uncertainty surrounding the NLRC and its sister agency, the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF).

Stating ESGC’s position in a statement issued on Wednesday, the Executive Secretary and CEO of ESGC, Prince Arinze Arum, said, “The Supreme Court judgment unequivocally empowers state governments as the sole regulators of gaming activities within their territories. Consequently, any claims of regulatory or licensing authority over gaming activities outside the FCT by the NLRC or any other federal agency are illegal and unconstitutional.”

The statement added, “The Supreme Court judgment is victory for federalism, clarity in governance, and the rights of states to manage their affairs within the framework of the Constitution. We categorically state that any form of licensing, regulation, or enforcement of gaming laws by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission or any other federal agency outside the FCT is null and void. Only state gaming regulators have the lawful authority to license and oversee gaming operations across Nigeria.”

The commission, therefore, advised gaming operators in Enugu State to deal directly with it or risk being classified as illegal players within the state’s gaming jurisdictions.

“In line with this judgment, the ESGC advises all existing and prospective gaming operators in Enugu State and across Nigeria to engage directly with the gaming regulatory bodies of the respective states where they intend to operate. Failure to do so will result in their being classified as illegal operators, with appropriate legal consequences enforced.

“The commission is committed to providing a transparent, fair, and business-friendly regulatory environment for all stakeholders. Intending operators are encouraged to contact ESGC for licensing and compliance procedures to avoid disruptions to their operations,” it explained.

It also backed the position of the Federation of State Gaming Regulators of Nigeria, which celebrated the apex court verdict as a watershed moment for the Nigerian gaming industry.

It said it would continue to work with FSGR to foster collaboration among states, promote responsible gaming practices, and create a thriving gaming ecosystem that delivers economic benefits for citizens and governments alike.

“As FSGRN Chairman Bashir Are and other gaming regulators have noted, this ruling unlocks significant opportunities for innovation, job creation, and the establishment of localized regulations tailored to the unique needs of each state. ESGC is prepared to work with other state regulators to harmonize standards and enhance the professionalism of Nigeria’s gaming sector,” Arum stated.

He reiterated ESGC’s steadfastness to its mission to grow a robust and sustainable gaming industry by ensuring transparency, protecting players’ interests, and leveraging gaming revenues for social and economic development, and urged operators and stakeholders to cooperate with the commission.

“We urge all stakeholders, including operators, investors, and the general public, to align with the state’s vision for a thriving, well-regulated gaming industry. Together, we can build a sector that drives innovation, supports responsible practices, and enhances the prosperity of our communities,” Arum said.