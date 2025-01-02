2025: Ribadu Pledges Renewed Focus to End Terrorism, Insecurity

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has reassured of the federal government’s renewed focus on combating terrorism, violent extremism and other security threats.

He said the threats would be tackled through enhanced collaboration, innovative strategies, and proactive measures.

The NSA, in a statement, on Wednesday, January 1, by the National Coordinator National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in the Office of the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Adamu Garba Laka, acknowledged the resilience of the citizens in the face of security challenges and emphasized the critical role of the agency’s collective effort in ensuring peace and stability.

Ribadu attributed the successes achieved in 2024 to the exceptional leadership of President Bola Tinubu, whose political will, he said had extensively sustained security efforts across the country.

He said the president’s “strategic guidance, exemplary leadership, and untiring support to the Office of National Security Adviser provided the foundation for the progress made in enhancing national security.

The NSA also acknowledged the efforts of the armed forces, security and intelligence agencies in combating insecurity in the country in the past year.

“Your sacrifices in the front lines despite the harshest conditions, demonstrate staunch patriotism, courage, and dedication to safeguarding the Nation’s sovereignty and security,” he said

Ribadu noted the collective vigilance and cooperation of Nigerians have been instrumental in the fight against terrorism and other security threats, stressing that the successes recorded in the country’s efforts to enhancing national security were rooted deeply in the cooperation of the citizens and the military and security agencies.

He said: “The year 2024 brought its share of security challenges, including the resurgence of the Lakurawa Terrorist Group in the Northwest and acts of sabotage on critical national infrastructure, such as power transmission lines, by non-state actors.

“Despite these challenges, it is gratifying to note the tireless efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and security agencies in containing these threats and preventing further occurrences.

“These achievements would not have been possible without the invaluable support of the National Assembly, the judiciary, and state governors, whose commitment to strengthening our policy and legal frameworks across all levels of government have been critical in advancing our national security objectives.

“Your steadfast dedication and proactive engagement have also contributed immensely to effective decision-making and the successes recorded.

“I also commend the exemplary leadership, foresight, and dedication of the Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs, Inspector General of Police, Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Director General of the Department of State Services, Chief of Defence Intelligence, and the heads of other security and intelligence agencies for their unparalleled contributions to safeguarding our dear Nation.

“Your sacrifices, tireless efforts, and dedication to duty do not go unnoticed. They are deeply appreciated and serve as a source of inspiration to all Nigerians.

“Additionally, the support of various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, as well as civil society organizations and international partners, has played a pivotal role in advancing our shared goals of national security and stability.

“We therefore remain steadfast in our resolve to protect the Nation and assure Nigerians of our tenacious commitment to ensuring their safety and security. “Security is everyone’s responsibility.

“The fight against terrorism and criminality cannot be won without the active participation of citizens. I therefore implore you to promptly report any suspicious activities, movements, or characters to the appropriate authorities. If you see something, say something.

“Looking to 2025, Ribadu reassures Nigerians of the renewed focus on combating terrorism, violent extremism and other serious organised crimes through enhanced collaboration, innovative strategies, and proactive measures.”

While highlighting recent advancements in the fight against insecurity to include the operationalization of the Multi-Agency Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell at the National Counter Terrorism Centre, the NSA urged all security stakeholders and citizens to redouble their efforts in building a safer and more secure country.