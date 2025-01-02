2025: First Lady, Nana Shettima, Sulaiman-Ibrahim Celebrate First Baby of the Year

Wife of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima and the Women Affairs Minister, Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, were in a joyful mood on Wednesday as they visited the first baby of the year at the Asokoro General Hospital in Abuja.

Baby Chioma Odion Oyigbo was born at exactly12.27am, weighing 3.6kg.

The First Lady was represented at the event by Hajiya Shettima, while the Director General of the Maryam Abacha Women Development Centre, Dr Vilita Asabe Bashir represented the Minister of Women Affairs.

While interacting with the parent of the new baby, Hajia Nana Shetimma prayed for the baby and other children, and admonished parents to give their wards adequate attention and care.

She said the health and wellbeing of children should always be priority, as she presented the parent with the hard copy of her birth registration certificate, including cash and other gifts in kind. Same gesture was also extended to other babies at the hospital.

Earlier in her New Year message, the First Lady assured Nigerians of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to good governance, adding that the President is already undertaking measures that will deepen the nation’s economy and place it on the much desired pedestal.

“As we journey through 2025, let us rise above our differences and rebuild the bridges that connect us-bridges of love, respect, and understanding. It is a year to invest in one another; to nurture our youth and protect the dignity of our elders; to create a country where every Nigerian can thrive, regardless of where they are born, what they believe, or what language they speak”.

“Let us stand together, lifting each other up, and ensuring no one is left behind”.

On her part, the Minister of Women Affairs, stated that in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu, the ministry would continue to ensure the protection of children and women.

“As we step into 2025, let us renew our hope and strengthen our resolve to empower women, protecting our children and uplifting families across Nigeria.”.

Other representatives of the minister at the event include Princess Jummai Idonijie, Mrs Hadiza Maina and others.