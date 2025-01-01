YABATECH Wins ‘Best Tertiary Tourism Institution in Lagos’ Award

Funmi Ogundare

Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) has been honoured as the ‘Best Tertiary Tourism Institution in Lagos’, which aims to celebrate the hidden gems and progress within Lagos’ tourism sector.

At the awards, organised by Eko Destination, in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the college triumphed over competitors like Lagos State University, University of Lagos, and Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), securing the top position.

The inaugural edition of the awards highlighted Lagos’s untapped potential and recognised those who have worked tirelessly to position the city as a global tourism destination. YABATECH stood out for its pioneering efforts in tourism education and its continuous contributions to the socio-economic development of Lagos and Nigeria.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chairman of YABATECH Governing Council, Prof. Funso IsolaOwa Afolabi, thanked the organisers for the recognition. He reaffirmed YABATECH’s commitment to advancing tourism and hospitality education in Nigeria.

He emphasised its crucial role in shaping future tourism professionals and in further developing Lagos as a leading global tourism hub.

“Tourism leadership development is an ongoing process,” he stated. “What we are doing today is part of a larger journey to prepare our students, staff, and stakeholders to make meaningful contributions in their respective fields. This recognition is not just an award but a reminder of our responsibility as a leading institution in Lagos and beyond.”

Afolabi also pointed out that the award reflects YABATECH’s impressive accomplishments in advancing tourism education, particularly through its specialised departments such as Tourism Technology Management and Hospitality and Leisure Studies. These departments have played a key role in producing industry-ready graduates, fostering innovation, and promoting sustainable tourism practices.

He detailed the college’s commitment to providing quality education and organising seminars, workshops, and training programs to equip students with the skills necessary for success in the global tourism and hospitality industries. The institution’s programs are designed to align with international standards, ensuring that its graduates remain competitive in the job market.

The CEO and Chairman of Eko Destination, Hon. Apata Samson Nunayon, commended YABATECH for its unwavering commitment to promoting tourism in Lagos. He described the college as a pillar of excellence in the tourism sector, noting its significant role in raising awareness about the importance of tourism education and shaping the future of the industry.

“YABATECH’s contributions to Lagos State’s tourism growth are exemplary. Its dedication to producing well-rounded graduates who are prepared for the challenges of the industry is commendable. This award is a recognition of the institution’s hard work and commitment,” he said.

Nunayon also emphasised that the Destination Lagos Awards 2024 provides a platform to discuss the future of tourism in Lagos, with many speakers stressing the need for continued investment in education, infrastructure, and community engagement. He added that YABATECH stood out for its innovative approach, combining education with practical industry experience, which has significantly boosted the growth of Lagos’s tourism sector.

“The recognition of YABATECH as the Best Tertiary Tourism Institution is a milestone not only for the college but also for other institutions to follow its example by prioritising innovation, excellence, and collaboration. YABATECH has set a benchmark for others to emulate,” Nunayon stressed.