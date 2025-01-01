We Have Shared Commitment to Progress, Development, Says Lubasch

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Managing Director of top notch engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Dr. Peer Lubasch has reiterated that the company has always have shared commitment with the government and people of Rivers State, stating emphatically that it has to do with reference to the progress and development of the state.

He spoke at the flag-off of the reconstruction of the Buguma-Abalama-Tema-Degema-Abonema road last week, even as the the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara declared that he trusted Julius Berger to deliver a quality job on schedule.

According to Lubasch, we are deeply grateful for your unwavering support and the privilege to contribute to improve to your administration’s ambitious developmental initiatives which continue to improve the; lives of the good people of Rivers state, adding that this event marks another milestone in our shared commitment to progress and development.

Lubasch said further that over the years, Julius Berger has built a reputation for excellence and reliability in delivering high-quality projects on schedule across the country, and Rivers State inclusive. We assure you that this project will uphold the same exceptional standards Julius Berger is known for.

The significant project was awarded to Julius Berger in August with a completion period of 15 months

The project, which is worth N30.4 billion will connect nine separate communities in Asari-Toru, Degema and Akuku-Toru Local Government Areas in Kalabari Kingdom.

“This project is a 19.7km long road. It is awarded to Julius Berger Nigeria Limited at the cost of N30.4 billion. We have already paid 30 per cent of this project cost, even at the hit of our trouble when our allocation was withheld. We paid N9.1 billion for you to understand how we feel and how we value the Kalabari people. The contractor has assured us, that it will do a good job, and I believe that before the 15 months are over, life will be different here.

Fubara said, “We know Julius Berger very well. We know their ability and their good quality. And they have never disappointed us. So, we are not afraid to award them this project.

On the importance of the road Fubara said the recurring issues of criminality along the bad section of the road will be a thing of the past, and maybe, other development will also come into your kingdom, even as he called for the cooperation of the communities with Julius Berger for a quality and timely delivery.

The former Attorney General of Nigeria who performed the flagging off ceremony, Odein Ajumogobia, Julius Berger is the right company for the job given the bad state of the road.

Abonema was a very active seaport. My father used to tell me as a boy how he used to see huge ships coming to the Abonema Ports. So, transportation and connectivity were at the heart of development. But generations of neglect have brought us to this point. And it is you, Your Excellency, that is restarting the process of development to bring us to where we should be. And we thank Julius Berger for its commitment and assurance to do a good job for us.

Team Julius Berger at the historic event alongside the Managing Director included, Regional Manager, Region South South, Friedrich Wieser, Project Manager, Drodowski Finn and Project Coordinator, Chief Sam Ngbor.