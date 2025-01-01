Tinubu to Nigerians: Your Sacrifices So Far and in Months Ahead Won’t Be in Vain

•Leaders across parties, faiths greet compatriots in new year messages

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha and Alex Enumah in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu, early this morning, assured Nigerians that all their sacrifices in the last over 19 months that he took over power and in the months ahead, would not be in vain.

In his New Year message, the president, who promised to continue to serve the people diligently and wholeheartedly, also listed some of his achievements in the year that just ended, despite the challenges his government faced.

However, setting agenda for the New Year, the president who listed some of the plans in the offing, intended to make 2025 a much better year, urged the citizens, too, to play their part in collective interest.

This was as other leaders across political leanings and faiths, have sent out their New Year messages to the people, praying that 2025 brings with it better deals.

In his moderately long message delivered in an early morning broadcast, Tinubu said: “To all citizens, your sacrifices have not been in vain over the past 19 months. I assure you they will not be in vain even in the months ahead. Together, let us stay the course of nation-building.

“The New Year will bring us closer to the bright future we all desire and the Nigeria of our dreams.

“On a personal note, thank you for placing your confidence in me as your president. Your trust humbles me, and I promise to continue serving you diligently and wholeheartedly.”

Starting by way of introduction, he said, “As we enter 2025, I wish everyone a happy and prosperous New Year. May you be rich in joy, success, and good health.

“As the new year dawns, it brings many hopes, aspirations, and prospects for better days. By the grace of God, 2025 will be a year of great promise in which we will fulfill our collective desires.

“Though 2024 posed numerous challenges to our citizens and households, I am confident that the New Year will bring brighter days.”

Sharing some good news on the state of play, he said, “Economic indicators point to a positive and encouraging outlook for our nation.

“Fuel prices have gradually decreased, and we recorded foreign trade surpluses in three consecutive quarters. Foreign reserves have risen, and the Naira has strengthened against the US dollar, bringing greater stability.

“The stock market’s record growth has generated trillions of naira in wealth, and the surge in foreign investment reflects renewed confidence in our economy. Nevertheless, the cost of food and essential drugs remained a significant concern for many Nigerian households in 2024.”

However, in 2025, he said, “Our government is committed to intensifying efforts to lower these costs by boosting food production and promoting local manufacturing of essential drugs and other medical supplies.

“We are resolute in our ambition to reduce inflation from its current high of 34.6% to 15%. With diligent work and God’s help, we will achieve this goal and provide relief to all our people.

“In this new year, my administration will further consolidate and increase access to credit for individuals and critical sectors of the economy to boost national economic output.

“To achieve this, the federal government will establish the National Credit Guarantee Company to expand risk-sharing instruments for financial institutions and enterprises.

“The Company—expected to start operations before the end of the second quarter—is a partnership of government institutions, such as the Bank of Industry, Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation, the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Agency, and Ministry of Finance Incorporated, the private sector, and multilateral institutions.

“This initiative will strengthen the confidence of the financial system, expand credit access, and support under-served groups such as women and youth. It will drive growth, re-industrialisation, and better living standards for our people.

“We will continue to embark on necessary reforms to foster sustainable growth and prosperity for our nation. I seek your cooperation and collaboration at all times as we pursue our goal of a one trillion-dollar economy. Let us stay focused and united.

“We are on the right path to building a great Nigeria that will work for everyone. Let us not get distracted by a tiny segment of our population that still sees things through the prisms of politics, ethnicity, region, and religion.”

Appealing to the people as partners in the Nigerian project, he said, “To achieve our national goals and objectives, we must become better citizens and uncompromising in our devotion and allegiance to Nigeria.

“Citizens’ moral rectitude and faith in our country are fundamental to the success of the Renewed Hope Agenda. In 2025, we will commit to promoting adherence to ethical principles, shared values, and beliefs under the National Identity Project.

“I will unveil the National Values Charter, already approved by the Federal Executive Council, in the first quarter of 2025. I will launch an ambitious national orientation campaign that fosters patriotism and love for our country and inspires citizens to rally together.

“The Charter will promote mutual commitments between the government and citizens and foster trust and cooperation among our diverse population and between the government and the citizens.

“As far-reaching and foundational as our reforms are, they can produce the desired outcomes only through shared common values and identities and unconditional love for our country.

“The Youth Confab will begin in the first quarter of 2025, a testament to our commitment to youth inclusiveness and investment as nation-builders. The Ministry of Youth will soon announce the modalities for selecting the conference’s representatives from our diverse, youthful population.

“Dear Compatriots, I urge you to continue believing in yourselves and keeping faith in our blessed country.

“Let me use this New Year’s message to urge our governors and local council chairpersons to work closely with the central government to seize emerging opportunities in agriculture, livestock, and tax reforms and move our nation forward.

“I commend governors who have embraced our Compressed Natural Gas initiative by launching CNG-propelled public transport. I also congratulate those who have adopted electric vehicles as part of our national energy mix and transition.

“The Federal Government will always offer necessary assistance to the states. God bless you all, and may God bless our beloved country, Nigeria. Happy New Year and a prosperous 2025 to you all!”

Atiku Urges Nigerians to Be Vigilant and Observe Actions of Political Leaders

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has urged Nigerians to be vigilant and carefully observe the actions of political leaders in the year.

In a statement he signed, he extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Nigeria for witnessing the arrival of the New Year, 2025.

Atiku declared that the New Year would usher in a momentous era of heightened public awareness, a time when every Nigerian must stand vigilant, closely observing the actions and decisions of their political leaders.

He emphasised that the dawn of 2025 presents an invaluable opportunity to reshape and redefine the national dialogue, urging citizens to actively participate in safeguarding the principles of democracy.

Atiku welcomed the nation into 2025, with a deep sense of purpose, reminding all Nigerians that the New Year is not merely a passage of time but a new chapter brimming with possibilities.

He called on all citizens to remain resolute in ensuring that political leaders, at every level of government, were held accountable and that no one wielded unchecked power that could lead to the erosion of liberties and further exploitation of public office.

Reflecting on the challenges of the previous year, Atiku observed that 2024 provided a sobering glimpse into the pressing need for governmental accountability.

He further expressed his profound gratitude to the Almighty for granting Nigerians the grace to witness another year despite the arduous trials faced in the past.

“The trials of the past year have only served to fortify our faith,” he said, adding: “Our unshakable belief in divine protection has been our guiding light, and it is this same spirit of unwavering faith that will continue to propel us forward in the coming year.”

EFCC’s Boss Seeks Nigeria’s Support for Anti-Corruption Initiatives

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ola Olukoyede, has called on Nigerians from all walks of life to be more determined and steadfast in their rejection of economic and financial crimes and other acts of corruption, pointing out that the progress of the country was awaiting their resolve in this regard.

Olukoyede, who gave the charge in Abuja, yesterday, as part of his New Year Message to the nation, argued that the progress and robust development of the the economy as well as the improvement in the quality of lives of Nigerians were hinged on rejection of corruption by Nigerians.

“We can make any progress and development we want for our nation to happen by our support for anti-corruption initiatives. The new year is offering us fresh opportunities to recommit ourselves to the ideals of transparency, accountability, and probity.

“The commanding heights of the economy and improvement in our lives can only be driven by our dedication to integrity and accountable conduct,” a statement by the Head of Media and Publicity, Mr Dele Oyewale read in part.

The statement added that the EFCC boss assured the people that the Commission would surpass its 2024 record, adding that its officers were unrelenting in breaking strongholds of corrupt practices across the country.

“Our work is more than a vocation but a patriotic calling. We know this and will always offer our best to move the nation forward. 2025 will be another year of bringing towers of corruption down. Our focus is set and our commitment is total,” he said.

PDP Charges Tinubu to Address Insecurity, Fuel, Food Crisis

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Nigerians on the dawn of 2025 and charged President Bola Tinubu not to taint the new year with an address that wouldnot proffer immediate and concrete steps.

These, it stated, should include to reduce the price of fuel, address widespread hunger and provide clear-cut measures to guarantee security of lives and property in the country.

This position, the PDP said, was predicated on the fact that previous addresses by the president in the last 18 months dwelt only on hopeless rhetoric, unsubstantiated statistics, false promises, conjured performance claims and validation of flawed elections without concrete mechanisms to address insecurity, resuscitate the economy, create jobs, ensure credible elections and guarantee better living standard for Nigerians.

In the statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP maintained that Tinubu must speak to the issues of unbridled corruption, deceit, budget padding, reckless and wasteful spending directed to fund luxury appetite of APC leaders, insensitivity to the pains of citizens and total disregard to the obligation of government which has made life unbearable for Nigerians under his watch.

The party also challenged Tinubu to use the address to give account of the billions of Naira officially reported to have accrued from the removal of subsidy on petroleum products.

“Mr. President should come clean on his public commitment to fight corruption by ordering an investigation and recovery of the over N25 trillion reportedly stolen by APC leaders and officials in government, who have turned government agencies to Automated Teller Machines (ATM) to siphon funds for their benefit while other Nigerians wallow in abject poverty, hunger and starvation.

”Equally worrisome is the failure of the APC government to revisit and address the reported cases of alleged state-backed killings in various parts of the country, particularly the 2020 EndSars killings and inhuman denial of the massacre of promising Nigerian youths in that sad and repulsive incident.

”The last 18 months have been the most excruciating period to Nigerians since the Civil War with citizens now resorting to suicide and slavery mission aboard due to the hopeless situation foisted by the anti-people policies of the suppressive, exploitative and insensitive APC government which continues to reject every appeal and suggestion for review of such policies.

”More disheartening is that while Nigerians die of hunger and insecurity, APC leaders and officials in government continue to flaunt their luxury appetite and lifestyle in utter disdain to the feelings of millions of impoverished citizens,” Ologunagba stressed.

Obaseki: Let’s Be Confident Nigeria’ll Prevail

A former governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has told Nigerians to be confident that in spite of it all, the nation would prevail and emerge much stronger, united and prosperous.

In his terse New Year message, he said, “As we usher in a New year, we thank God Almighty for protecting and preserving us through a very challenging 2024.

“I thank you my friends, family and compatriots for your prayers and support as we strive to enact new hope and direction for Edo and the Nigerian state.

“Inspite of the ominous circumstances hovering over our state and country, let us dare to be confident that Nigeria will prevail and emerge a much stronger, united and prosperous nation.

“As we enter 2025, we must commit to contribute our quota to making Nigeria truly triumphant. Wishing you a happy and prosperous New Year.”