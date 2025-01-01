Passage Of Tax Reform Bills Will Yield More Dividends Of Democracy, Says Akpabio 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has assured Nigerians that they will start enjoying better dividends of democracy when the National Assembly passes the landmark tax reform bills and assented to by President Bola Tinubu.

Akpabio, who stated this in his New Year message he personally signed, also wished Tinubu; Vice-President Kashim Shettima; the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Kudirat Kekere-Ekun; members of the National Assembly and officers and men of the Armed Forces, a happy and prosperous New Year.

He said: “From the various reforms put in place by the current administration, especially the proposed tax reforms, I can assure Nigerians that we will begin to enjoy sustainable dividends of democracy in this New Year.

“Let us begin to look into the New Year 2025 with hope and optimism and with togetherness this country can achieve greatness,” Akpabio stated.

The Senate President felicitated Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora “for being living witnesses to another year that holds the promise of growth and opportunities”.

He commiserated with those who lost their loved ones last year, and also prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

According to him, “As the Chairman of the National Assembly, I thank my colleagues in the National Assembly for their patriotic support for the President Tinubu-led administration.

“I am assuring that Nigerians will begin to enjoy the yield of the various reforms of the current administration in 2025.

“I congratulate our president, vice-president, the Chief Justice, my colleagues in the National Assembly, the Armed Forces and Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora for witnessing another year of progress and prosperity regardless of the myriad of problems we collectively encountered.

“As we bid farewell to the year 2024 and welcome a new dawn in 2025, I extend my warm felicitations to you all. May the strength in our diversities resonate with peace, progress and growth in the new year.

“As we reflect on the past year, let us acknowledge the progress we’ve made and the challenges we’ve overcome. As your President of the Senate, I pledge to continue working tirelessly to promote the welfare and prosperity of all Nigerians.

“We will strive to legislate, oversight and represent the interests of our constituents with dedication, integrity and transparency.

“On behalf of my family, the people of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District and the Senate, I wish you all a happy and prosperous new year 2025.”