Anyaoku, Montgomery Inducted as New Helmsmen of NBA

Former Commonwealth Secretary-General Chief Emeka Anyaoku and British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Richard Montgomery, have been officially inducted as the Patron and Vice Patron of the Nigerian Britain Association (NBA).

The investiture, which was held in Lagos as part of the association’s 55th anniversary, highlighted both the continuity of its mission and the evolution of its leadership in strengthening ties between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

President of the NBA, Mr. Sola Oyetayo, who conducted the ceremony, expressed his delight in having the duo on board.

He described the investiture as a pivotal moment for the NBA.

“In Chief Anyaoku and Mr. Montgomery, we have two individuals of extraordinary stature, and we are fortunate to have them lead the NBA in this important period of our history,” Oyetayo said.

“Their leadership will undoubtedly guide the association toward greater achievements, strengthening the historic bond between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.”

Anyaoku’s appointment as Patron follows a tradition of excellence that has been the hallmark of a long and illustrious career in diplomacy. The first African to hold the prestigious office of Commonwealth Secretary-General, his diplomatic legacy is a testament to his commitment to international relations, peace-building, and the advancement of Africa on the global stage.

His ascension to the role of NBA Patron follows the passing of Chief Akintola Williams OBE, a revered elder statesman and a key figure in the association’s history.

At the investiture ceremony, Anyaoku expressed both humility and pride in succeeding such a distinguished predecessor. He took a moment to pay tribute to Chief Williams, describing him as a man of immense dignity, integrity, and grace, who had guided the NBA with vision and passion since its inception.

“Chief Akintola Williams was a true patriarch of the association,” said Anyaoku, “and I am honoured to step into his shoes with a commitment to continue the work he began.”

He is poised to guide the association in its next chapter, emphasizing the continued strengthening of Nigeria-British relations, which have been central to the NBA’s mission since its founding in 1969.

For Montgomery, the appointment comes as a recognition of his outstanding work in fostering bilateral relations. His tenure in Nigeria has been marked by a deep commitment to enhancing the cultural, political, and economic ties between the two nations.

In his address, Montgomery expressed his admiration for Anyaoku, whom he described as a towering figure in international diplomacy.

He spoke with genuine humility about the honour of working alongside Anyaoku in this new capacity, recognizing the importance of continuing the NBA’s legacy of cultural exchange and mutual respect.

“I have long admired Chief Anyaoku for his wisdom and leadership, and to be called upon to work with him in this capacity is a true privilege,” Montgomery said.

“This is an exciting opportunity to build on the already strong foundation of Nigeria-UK relations and to ensure that our partnership continues to grow and remain mutually beneficial.”

Montgomery’s appointment as Vice Patron signals a continued emphasis on the importance of diplomacy, cultural exchange, and strengthening ties between Nigeria and the United Kingdom. His involvement with the NBA promises to further elevate the association’s role in fostering positive and constructive dialogue between the two countries.

One of the key themes that emerged during the investiture ceremony was the vital role of cultural diplomacy in shaping international relations.

Both Anyaoku and Montgomery emphasized the importance of cultural exchange in building lasting relationships between nations. They acknowledged that while trade and politics are important, it is often the bonds formed through shared cultural experiences that create the most enduring and impactful connections.

Anyaoku, in particular, underscored the importance of using the NBA as a platform for deepening cultural understanding between Nigeria and the UK.

“Our two countries have shared histories, but we must also look to the future, where cultural diplomacy can play an even greater role in bringing us closer together,” he said.