2025 Expectations: Personal Development, Economic Boom, and Security Top Agenda for Nigerians

As the clock for 2025 begins to tick, Nigerians eagerly anticipate a year of transformation and growth. After years of navigating economic uncertainty, security challenges, and social upheaval, citizens are hopeful that this New Year will bring about meaningful change. In this recent survey, Nigerians revealed their top expectations for 2025, with personal development, economic boom, and security emerging as the leading priorities. Sunday Ehigiator reports

For many Nigerians, 2025 is expected to be a year of personal growth and self-improvement. With the rising demand for skills training and education, Nigerians are eager to acquire new knowledge and skills to enhance their career prospects and improve their overall well-being.

After years of economic stagnation, they are optimistic that 2025 will bring about a long-awaited economic boom. With the government’s efforts to diversify the economy and attract foreign investment, Nigerians are hopeful that the new year will bring about increased job opportunities, improved infrastructure, and a higher standard of living.

Despite security remaining a top concern, the country faces numerous challenges, including insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping. Nigerians are hopeful that 2025 will bring about a significant security improvement, with the government’s efforts at strengthening the military and thriving on successes recorded in 2024.

CEO, RJ Ventures, Sarah Ehigiator

As we step into 2025, I aspire to continue learning and growing, embracing new experiences and challenges that help me become a better version of myself. I hope to strengthen my relationships with loved ones, nurture my passions, and contribute positively to my community.

For Nigeria, my aspirations are rooted in the country’s potential for growth, development, and greatness. I hope to see improved security and a significant reduction in insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping, allowing citizens to live without fear and fostering a sense of unity and national pride.

I also hope to see economic growth In Nigeria. I hope for a thriving economy that creates jobs, promotes entrepreneurship, and reduces poverty, enabling Nigerians to live dignified lives.

I hope for good governance which is transparent, accountable, and effective leadership that prioritizes the welfare of citizens, tackles corruption, and ensures the rule of law.

I hope for more infrastructure development, and significant investments in infrastructure, including roads, healthcare, education, and energy, to improve the quality of life for all Nigerians.

Lastly, I hope to see a more united and inclusive society, where everyone has equal opportunities to succeed.

Youth Corps Member, Ibeh Chinecherem Grace

In 2025, I declare my commitment to advancing my career by taking on more leadership responsibilities and acquiring new skills through advanced training and certifications. I am determined to make a meaningful impact on my community, driving positive change.

I am resolute in my aspirations to grow professionally, expand my skill set through certifications, and strengthen my public speaking abilities. I will prioritize my well-being by maintaining a regular exercise routine and a balanced diet.

For Nigeria’s future, I envision substantial economic growth, robust infrastructure development, and improved security. I am dedicated to advocating for a corruption-free governance system rooted in transparency and accountability. My ultimate goal is to see a Nigeria with enhanced education and healthcare systems, leading to an improved quality of life for all citizens.

CEO, D’Johnsons Kiddies Wears, Onyinyechi Peace Ononiwu

My aspirations for 2025 are centred around growth, education and skill enhancement….there are many things I hope to accomplish and do before the end of 2025.

First of all, I have always liked nursing but wasn’t opportune to study the course because of some unforeseen circumstances, in 2025, I will be going fully into it by the grace of God.

Secondly, I’m into kiddies’ wear and accessories and I would like to take my business to another level. I need to expand my business in order to give my kids the sweet life that they deserve. Last but not least, I’m also going to learn at least one skill before the end of 2025.

My aspiration for this Country, Nigeria is for our politicians to stop corruption which is one of the major reasons that is hindering the growth of this nation. Instead of making an effort to serve the growth of the country the officials and politicians are busy filling their own pockets. So, I dream of Nigeria where the ministers and officials are dedicated to their work and wholly to the development of the country. Secondly, if this can be done, then hunger will be a thing of the past.

Energy Sales Specialist, Saheed Olukotun:

I aspire to be a better version of myself in all ramifications. Unfortunately, I have stopped having aspirations for Nigeria.

Businessman, Macdonald Irabor

As a lover of Nigeria my aspirations in 2025 are to help people of various cultures and religions actualize their dreams and help live a fulfilled life, also to help sustain our environment to an appreciable level.

CEO, Gee Realtor Resources, Godfrey Umanah

In 2025, I will focus on personal growth by dedicating time to self-care, learning new skills, and nurturing meaningful relationships. I will also commit to being more present in my interactions with family and friends, ensuring I create lasting memories and connections.

As a country I see a lot of positives from the policies of our current government yielding great benefits for us as a people.

Head of Marketing & Partnerships, Dixon & Ricks, Tolulope Soetan

As we step into 2025, I aspire to foster more transformative educational solutions for individuals and organizations across Nigeria. I envision empowering young adults with the tools and knowledge to navigate their career paths confidently and bridging the gap between ambition and achievement through innovative skill-focused development initiatives.

For our beloved Nigeria, my hope is for tangible and sustainable growth across key sectors that affect our daily lives. I dream of an economy that thrives, where businesses flourish, the cost of living stabilizes, and opportunities abound for everyone. I yearn for advancements in the energy sector, ensuring affordable and consistent power supply while seeing health services upgraded to world-class standards accessible to all.

May 2025 brings renewed infrastructure, a significant reduction in the cost of petrol and foreign exchange rates, and a return to affordability in essential goods and services.

Together, we can build a nation that thrives not just for a few but for all, where resilience meets innovation and prosperity becomes a shared reality.

Here’s to a year of growth, hope, and success, both personally and nationally. Together, we rise!

Broadcast Journalist and Communications Manager, Joshua Maradesa

2025 will be a year of grits, I see myself building on the strength that has kept me through 2024. I look forward to building resilience while collaborating more with like and unlike minds on projects.

Moreover, the only religion I preach is Family, so I look forward to nurturing relationships with family and friends, trying new fun experiences, and investing more in voluntary services.

Nigeria has been, and will always be an untapped market, and 2025 is an opportunity for exploring new possibilities. In 2025, I see a Nigeria where, against all odds, prosperity will be more pronounced amongst the people, especially for those who can provide solutions.

Managing Partner, Option 38 Company Limited, Jolaoso Timothy Sunday

In the Year 2025, I hope to be more of myself rather than imitate someone else. I hope that my wife supports me more than ever before. For Nigeria, I hope the pump prices of petroleum products keep dropping. I also sincerely hope our Leaders are authentic in managing the nation’s resources.

As Nigerians look to 2025, there is a sense of hope and optimism in the air. Despite the challenges facing the country, Nigerians are confident that this New Year will bring about meaningful change and improvement for all.