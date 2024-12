Kogi Gov Presents N3bn Agro -Climate Funds to 80 Communities

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has presented the sum of N3 billion to over 2,381 direct beneficiaries in over 170 groups from 80 communities impacted by climate change under the Community Revolving Fund of the Agro-climate Resilience in Semi-arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) project in partnership with the World Bank Group.

While presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries at the Government House in Lokoja yesterday, Ododo explained that the Community Revolving Fund is in line with his administration’s commitment to ensure food security and sustainable agricultural practices in the state.

He assured them that the Kogi State Government would continue to provide enabling environment for the success and sustenance of the ACReSAL project, noting that the effort is in furtherance of the development agenda of the state to increase the adoption of sustainable landscape management, and to strengthen the long-term framework for integrated climate resilience landscape management and effective agricultural practices across communities in the 21 local government areas in the state.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for giving priority to sustainable agriculture practice and for the unwavering commitment to enhance the welfare of families in all parts of Nigeria.

The governor however urged the benefiting groups and communities to utilize the fund with diligence and to demonstrate ability to ensure that other members of the community continue to benefit from the project.

The state Commissioner for Environment and Ecological Management, Joseph Oluwasegun, in his speech, stated that the Community Revolving Fund seeks to place Kogi on the map of states where food security and sufficiency are guaranteed in Nigeria.

Earlier in her address, the state Coordinator of AcreSal, Ladi Jatto, said the Community Revolving Fund (CRF) is an interest-free investment fund which began with the first phase of its disbursement in June 2024 with over 2,381 direct beneficiaries.

She emphasized that the second phase of the disbursement is a justification of the effective utilization of the first phase and the overall performance of the Kogi state Government as adjudged by the World Bank Task Team.

She called on beneficiaries to make the best use of the fund, adding that the fund is a loan from the World Bank under guaranteed repayment by the state government.